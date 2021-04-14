In a rematch of the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final, Liverpool takes on Real Madrid on Wednesday afternoon, hoping to advance in the 2021 UEFA Champions League tournament.

If Liverpool can get past Real Madrid to make it to the Semi-Finals, it would be nothing short of remarkable. Heading into leg two of the quarter-final, Real Madrid has a 3-1 aggregate lead over Liverpool, and looks to build upon that.

Liverpool has lost their last four matches against Real Madrid, including the first leg of this series last Tuesday. Real Madrid leads 4-3 in the all-time series between the historic clubs and looks to remain perfect in the 2021 tournament.

Viewing info

What: Champions League Quarter-final

Who: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Where: Anfield, Liverpool

When: Wednesday, 14 April

TV Channel:8PM BST /3PM EST

Predicted Liverpool Lineup



Liverpool need to take a gamble. In the first leg Klopp did so by starting Naby Keita, but that backfired horribly. This time, needing at least three goals to win, you can expect nothing less than an all-out assault from the Reds.

There are no news on that front, as Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, JoÃ«l Matip and Jordan Henderson all remain unavailable for the foreseeable future, and Ozan Kabak will partner Nat Phillips at the heart of the defense. Trent Alexander-Arnold allegedly has Something to Prove after having been left out of the England squad, and will hope to make amends for his catastrophic error at the Stadio Alfredo di StÃ©fano.

Predicted Real Madrid Lineup

Zidane took no risks with his starting XI against Liverpool, then took even fewer against Barcelona in El ClÃ¡sico. He knows Madrid holds all the cards here so expect yet another safe and sturdy line-up from Los Blancos where they use the link-up play of Karim Benzema and the unrelenting pace of Vinicius Junior to rip Liverpool to bits on the break.

In fact, he will probably only change two players from the first leg and one of those will be enforced as Lucas VÃ¡zquez is out injured and will be replaced by Alvaro Odriozola. The temptation to persist with Marco Asensio on the right-wing will be high but Zidane does not trust Odriozola as a defender, so will probably rush Fede Valverde into starting (the Uruguayan picked up a knock in El ClÃ¡sico and may not be 100% fit) as he offers excellent cover defensively.

Defenders

With the unfortunate news that Lucas Vazquez will miss the remainder of the season through injury after he was taken off against Barcelona, Zinedine Zidane will need to amend his thoughts a little and all signs point to the manager still going for a 4-3-3 formation withÂ Alvaro OdriozolaÂ given a very rare chance to prove himself once again. The Spaniard hasnâ€™t had many opportunities this season but this could be one of his final chances to show Zidane that he has what it takes to play for this team.

Wednesday, April 14

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Quarter-final preview according to APNews



Lucas VÃ¡zquez has become the latest injury setback for Real Madrid ahead of facing Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, leaving coach Zinedine Zidane with few options at right back.

His absence compounds the problems for a Madrid defense already without central defenders Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane. Eden Hazard also wasnâ€™t included in the list for Wednesdayâ€™s match, when Madrid will try to defend a 3-1 win from the first leg and return to the semifinals for the first time since it won the final against Liverpool in 2018

VÃ¡zquez had to be replaced near halftime in the teamâ€™s 2-1 win over Barcelona on Saturday in the last clÃ¡sico of the season in the Spanish league. The club said tests on Monday showed that the versatile Spanish player has a sprained crucial ligament on his left knee.

Madrid did not say how long VÃ¡zquez is expected to be sidelined but it is unlikely he will play again this season. The injury happened after he and Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets collided as they both slid to try to reach a ball near midfield.

VÃ¡zquez had been key for Madrid recently while playing right back as a replacement for Dani Carvajal, who remains injured and also wonâ€™t make the trip to England. Ã�lvaro Odriozola is also a right back and he replaced VÃ¡zquez in the clÃ¡sico, but he has been marred by injuries this season and has only played in a few games this year.

Zidane in the past improvised with Nacho FernÃ¡ndez as a right back, but he will likely be needed as a central defender again to play alongside Ã‰der MilitÃ£o because of the absences of regular starters Ramos, who is injured, and Varane, who is recovering from the coronavirus.

Midfielder Federico Valverde also left the game against Barcelona because of a physical problem but he was included in the squad for the match in Liverpool. Hazard has been practicing with his teammates but still isnâ€™t fully fit to play.

