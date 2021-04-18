You probably wouldnâ€™t have guessed one of the most hyped boxing fights of 2021 would involve YouTuber Jake Paul. But here we are as Paul gets set to take on former MMA star Ben Askren on Saturday, April 17 at 9 p.m. EST.

Paul vs Askren Fight

Date: April 17

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Live on: FITE TV (UK)

Live On: FITE TV (US)

Live Stream: Stream here

[Watch Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren live on PPV]

Many believe this is the fight where one of the Paul brothers â€“ both Jake and Logan have turned to celebrity boxing â€“ can finally prove theyâ€™re serious athletes. Whatâ€™s interesting is that Askren isnâ€™t much of a boxer himself. Despite fighting at the top levels of MMA, Askren was primarily a wrestler. In fact, Paul is the favorite among oddsmakers heading into the fight.

Paul recently made headlines for all the wrong reasons when the Westlake Native wasÂ accused of sexual assaultÂ by TikTok star Justine Paradise. Paul has vehemently denied the allegations. But thereâ€™s no doubt heâ€™ll play the role of a villain in Saturdayâ€™s contest.

There are other fights on the card. You just havenâ€™t heard of most of the â€œfighters,â€� save for former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir:

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkac

Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir

Joe Fournier vs. Andres Felipe Robledo Lodono aka Reykon

Junior Younan vs. Jeyson Minda

Lorenzo Simpson vs. Francisco Torres

Quinton Randall vs. William Jackson

What time is it on?

The boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren is Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Paul and Askren are the main event following three other fights. The card starts at 9 pm EST with a light heavyweight bout between Joe Fournier and reggaeton artist Reykon. Where can I watch/stream Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight Triller Fight Clubâ€™s presentation of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren is a pay-per-view event for $49.99. The pay-per-view is available on Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, DirecTV and Dish. If you donâ€™t have one of the cable or satellite providers, FITE TV will have the event for the same price.

What Artists Are Performing during Jake Paul vs Ben Askren The boxing matches on the Paul vs Askren card are just the tip of the iceberg for the eventâ€™s entertainment. In addition to the fightâ€™s the evening will also include a number of music performances from some of todayâ€™s biggest artists. Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and Mt. Westmore are scheduled to perform. Mt. Westmore is a super-group combination of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short and E40. Whoâ€™s on the undercard? Regis Prograis vs Ivan Redkach Steve Cunningham vs Frank Mir Joe Fournier vs Reykon Odds for Jake Paul vs Ben Askren The online sportsbook Bovada has is giving boxing experience the edge, favoring Jake Paul at -155 versus Ben Askren at +125. Possibly more surprising than the book making Paul the favorite, are the finishing odds. Bovada is favoring a second or third-round finish by the Internet celebrity, set at +750. The odds get further in round four at +1100.

