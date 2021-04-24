The Kentucky Wildcats Womenâ€™s VolleyballÂ team Face Texas Longhorns in the 2021 NCAA Womenâ€™s Volleyball National Championship Final Game on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. Watch Volleyball Online.

The fourth-seeded Texas Longhorns (27-1) advance to the title game after beating top-seeded Wisconsin in three sets 26-24, 25-19, 25-23 on Thursday night. The Longhorns handed the previously undefeated Badgers (18-1) not only their first loss of the season.

Texas vs Kentucky Volleyball Viewing Information

Date: Saturday, April 24, 2021

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Online Telecast: Watch Here

Kentucky earned its spot in the 2020 national championship match by defeating sixth-seeded Washington on Thursday night, 3-1 in four sets. The Wildcats won the first, third and fourth sets in its first-ever national semifinal match. Watch Texas vs Kentucky Volleyball online free without cable on a phone, computer, TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Apple TV, tablet, PS5, Xbox Series X or other device with a trusted streaming service.

Kentucky will face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night for the 2020 NCAA Volleyball National Championship. The match begins at 8 p.m. ET and will be shown live on ESPN2. #WeAreUK | #NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/cTrEPd1K0U — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) April 23, 2021

NCAA Womenâ€™s Volleyball National Championship Final Game Preview

Texas will be aiming for its third national championship. This is the program’s first Final Four since 2016.

Texas and Kentucky have four previous meetings in the NCAA Tournament with the Longhorns holding a 3-1 lead. Each previous match has taken place in the NCAA Regionals. The programs last met on Sept. 7, 2018 in the American Campus Classic in Austin, with the Longhorns registering a four-set victory (3-1; 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16).

The No. 2-seeded Kentucky Wildcats (23-1) will be looking for their first national title in program history when they face the No. 4-seeded Texas Longhorns (27-1) in the NCAA Womenâ€™s Volleyball National Championship Game on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

Kentucky got past No. 6 Washington in four sets (25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17) in the national semifinals on Thursday. After winning the opening set, the Wildcats lost their first set of the tournament in the second set and then overcame a six-point deficit to win the third set, before closing out the match with a 25-17 fourth set.

Texas vs Kentucky Volleyball Live Stream For Cable and Satellite TV

Satellite and cable subscribers can visit the Watch ESPN website or mobile app and use their provider login credentials to access the ESPN2 live stream for tonightâ€™s 2021 Womenâ€™s Volleyball National Championship on any mobile device or computer.

What Channel is the NCAA Volleyball Final Game On-Air



The NCAA Volleyball Final Four will be broadcast over theÂ air on ESPN 2, while the championship match is scheduled for ESPN2 on Saturday.

Free Stream for NCAA Volleyball Final Four For FREE



Unfortunately, there isnâ€™t a free stream available for the NCAA Volleyball Final Four, at least a trustworthy one. If youâ€™re worried about the cost of a subscription to watch the games, we recommendÂ PremiumTV. With no contract or subscription necessary, PremiumTV is the place to go for on-demand sports and entertainment events. Thursday nightâ€™s Final Four is available withÂ PremiumTV for just $12.99, which also includes the championship game on Saturday.

