The 174th annual Kentucky Oaks will take place on Friday, April 30, on the day before the Kentucky Derby starts at 5:51 p.m. ET. This is the Kentucky Oak running of the race that brings together the 3-year-old female horses each year on the day before the Kentucky Derby.

The race is 1 1/8 miles, as compared to the Derby’s 1 1/2 miles. Last year’s winner, Shedaresthedevil won in 1:48.28, which is a record for the current distance.

Kentucky Oaks 2021 Streaming Information

Date: Friday, April 30, 2021

Start Time: 12:00 pm ET Oaks 5 PM (approx)

TV Channel: NBC

Online Streaming: NBC app or OTT

How to watch the Kentucky Oaks

2021 Kentucky Oaks 2021 live streaming platforms, a number of other content apart from sports can be watched. Which live streaming channel has something to offer for each member of your family. One way to avoid COVID-19 scares of watching sports in public is nothing new for cord-cutters as you can stream the Kentucky Derby and Oaks online from the comfort and safety of your home.

Your Kentucky Oaks Tickets will incorporate all you require to completely appreciate the breathtaking Run for the Lillies’, a pony dashing practice since 1875. Prepare to take in the engaging Hat Parade, participate in a conventional Mint Julep drink, blend with the superstars of Millionaire’s Row, accumulate in the Infield to practice the primary rituals of spring and partake in the long standing custom of the of the Kentucky Oaks.

The 147th running of the Kentucky Oaks is Friday, April 30, 2021. The Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks are the longest continuously held sporting events in America, originating in 1875. Kentucky Oaks attendance reached 100,000 for the first time in 1999 (101,034) and 113,071 people filled the stands at the Louisville, Kentucky track despite cold and cloudy conditions in 2014. The Oaks is frequently the second-most attended event in Thoroughbred racing behind the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Oaks 2021 COVID-19 changes in place

The $1 million Kentucky Oaks is a premier race for Thoroughbred three-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs, the female counterpart to the Kentucky Derby. The 1 1/8-mile event is offered the Friday before the Kentucky Derby, which takes place on the first Saturday in May every year.

Expect fans in the stands again but significantly less than normal. Right now, Churchill Downs plans to limit seating to 40-50%, up to 60% in certain private areas that allow social distancing. Also, masks will be mandatory — which should come as no surprise with a statewide mandate still in place.

2021 Kentucky Oaks Preview

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

Malathaat, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by John Velazquez, is the favorite to win here. A perfect 4-4 in previous competitions, the filly will start from the No. 10 post, which is fine by her trainer.

Oaks Day at Churchill Downs is the second highest attended horse race in the country, following the Triple Crown of racing. In addition to the horse racing, Oaks is an opportunity for people to celebrate fashion will also fundraising for critical women’s health issues.

2021 Kentucky Oaks Participants

Pauline’s Pearl

Maracuja

Clairiere

Crazy Beautiful

Pass the Champagne

Travel Column

Ava’s Grace

Moraz

Coach

Malathaat

Will’s Secret

Search Results

Competitive Speed

Millefeuille

