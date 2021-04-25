In July 2020, Kamaru Usman defended his UFC welterweight title with a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal. Despite the lopsided win â€” only one judge scored a single round for Masvidal.

Usman vs. Masvidal 2 airs live tonight on ESPN+ and marks the second time the two fighters will meet in less than a year. Usman successfully defended his UFC Welterweight title via unanimous decision over Masvidal at UFC 251 last July. But Masvidal had shown up to the fight as a last-minute replacement for Gilbert Burns. With more training time under his belt â€” and a previous crack at the champ â€” Masvidal is expected to be better prepared for the rematch.

UFC 261? See Date and Location

UFC 261 takes place Saturday at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The main card streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch or stream UFC 261 live stream from USA

In the US, fans will need an ESPN+ subscription to watch UFC 261 main card. However, the prelims of the event will be available on both ESPN+ and ESPN, so fans can watch the prelims on ESPN before paying $69.99 to $89.98 to see the main card on ESPN+. The early prelims, on the other hand, will be available on the UFC fight pass.

Where to watch UFC 261 live stream from Canada

For UFC fans in Canada, early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. Meanwhile, the main card will be available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 261 fight card

Pay-Per-View Card (ESPN+ PPV)

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko vs. JÃ©ssica Andrade

Uriah Hall vs. Chris Weidman

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

Preliminary Card (ESPN / ESPN+)

Alex Oliveira vs. Randy Brown

Dwight Grant vs. Stefan SekuliÄ‡

Karl Roberson vs. Brendan Allen

Patrick Sabatini vs. Tristan Connelly

Early Preliminary Card (ESPN2 / ESPN+)

Danaa Batgerel vs. Kevin Natividad

Kazula Vargas vs. Rong Zhu

Qileng Aori vs. Jeffrey Molina

Na Liang vs. Ariane Carnelossi

UFC 261 Fight Card, Predictions, Odds

According to: RollingStone

A UFC Welterweight Championship rematch between current champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal is the headline fight of UFC 261. Usman a.k.a. the â€œNigerian Nightmareâ€� is the current favorite to win, according to oddsmakers. But Masvidal is quickly moving up the ranks, as the current number four challenger in the welterweight division, and he could prove to be a surprise as he takes on Usman for the second time.

The rest of the card is stacked with huge matches as well, including a UFC Womenâ€™s Strawweight Championship bout between the current champion, Chinese star Zhang Weili, and former champion Rose Namajunas. The match is billed as a co-main event and bookies seem to be split on who the favorite is; while Weili is known for her brute force and power, Namajunas may hold the edge on agility and ground game.

The third title fight on the main card isÂ UFC Womenâ€™s Flyweight Championship bout between current champion Valentina Shevchenko and former strawweight champion JÃ©ssica Andrade.

The rest of the main card features a middleweight rematch between former UFC Middleweight champ Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall, and Jimmy Crute vs. Anthony Smith in a Light Heavyweight bout.

The post Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal free live streams: Results, fight cost & round by round update appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal free live streams: Results, fight cost & round by round update