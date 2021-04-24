After nearly a year without fans, the UFC returns to pay-per-view with 15,000 in attendance for UFC 261. Headlined by Usman vs Masvidal 2 in the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, Saturdayâ€™s card features a trio of title fights and six current or former champions.

The main event for UFC 261 is between Kamaru Usman (18-1) and Jorge Masvidal (35-14), a rematch of their fight from last summer. Usman won the first outing unanimous decision, defending his welterweight title from the challenging Masvidal. After another successful title defense over the then top-ranked Gilbert Burns (19-4) in January, #4 Masvidal is back on Usmanâ€™s docket. Masvidal leaps ahead of Colby Covington (15-2), who Usman defeated in 2019, the current #1 welterweight behind Usman. Covington is likely the next title challenger and will look to reclaim the welterweight belt from the winner of Usman vs Masvidal 2.

Itâ€™s a stacked night before the main event, with Rose Namajunas challenging Weili Zhang for the strawweight title, and Jessica Andrade challenging Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight belt.

When is the UFC 261 main Card

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 is on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The main card starts at 10 pm EST / 7pm CST with Anthony Smith (34-16) vs Jimmy Crute (12-1). The early prelims will begin at 5:45pm EST, with the prelims following at approximately 8 pm EST.

Where is UFC 261

UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 is at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Dana White has announced that 15,000 fans will be in attendance. This is the first UFC event open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began last spring.

Where can I watch UFC 261 full fight?



UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2 is a pay-per-view event on ESPN+. The early prelims are on UFC Fight Pass and the prelims are available without the pay-per-view price tag.

This weekend, all three rounds (early prelims, prelims, and main cards are available for one fee of $24.99.)

The UFC Fight Pass is available for $9.99 per month, or a discounted annual price of $95.99. UFC Fight Pass includes UFC pay-per-view prelims and early prelims, as well as all rounds of UFC Fight Night cards. Additionally, fans get over 1,000 hours of live combat sports from around the world. Subscribers also have access to exclusive shows in the world of combat sports, and the entire UFC fights library.

ESPN+ is available for $5.99 per month, or $59.99 annually, and gives fight fans access to the ESPN library and limited live sports coverage. The live coverage includes UFC pay-per-view early prelims, and all rounds of UFC Fight Night cards. A Disney package that includes ESPN+, as well as Disney+ and Hulu, is also available for $13.99 monthly.

To watch the main card, featuring Usman vs Masvidal 2, the pay-per-view is required and is $69.99 for UFC 261.

Free Stream for UFC 261 main card, prelims & early prelims: Unfortunately, there isnâ€™t a free stream for UFC 261: Usman vs Masvidal 2, or at least one you should trust. If youâ€™re looking to avoid breaking the bank for this event, we recommend you check out PremiumTV. With no contracts or VPN service required, PremiumTV is the place to go for entertainment and sporting events. This weekend, all three rounds (early prelims, prelims, and main cards) are available for one fee of $24.99.

Usman vs Masvidal 2 Betting Odds

Usman aims to be named the UFC’s best pound-for-pound fighter after a win on Saturday, and Vegas thinks he will. Usmanâ€™s line is set at -455 (bet $4 to win $1), while Masvidal is +350 (bet $1 to win $3.50) to win per DraftKings.

In the co-main event, the champion, Zhang, is favored at -200 against her challengerâ€™s +165. The first title fight of the night, Shevchenko vs Andrade for the womenâ€™s flyweight belt has Shevchenko favored. As of Friday, DraftKings has her -455 versus +350 for Andrade.

If youâ€™re looking to get in on the action with either fantasy or placing a bet*, be sure to check out DraftKings.com to get started today.

*Check with your local laws before placing any bets to make sure it is legal in your state. Terms and conditions apply.

The post Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 LIVE: full fight preview, UFC 261 free stream details and odds appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 LIVE: full fight preview, UFC 261 free stream details and odds