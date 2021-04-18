Boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and former MMA fighter Ben Askren. The bout is scheduled to take place on April 17, 2021, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paul (2-0) squares off with Askren, who has never had a professional boxing bout before but is a storied mixed martial artist (19-2-0) and professional wrestler. Thus far, Paul has defeated fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former pro basketball player Nate Robinson.

Paul vs Askren Live Stream

Date: April 17

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Live on: FITE TV (UK)

Live On: FITE TV (US)

The pay-per-view event will be streamed solely on Fite.TV around evening time. It’s a lot less expensive in certain nations than in others, so ensure you realize how to watch a Jake Paul vs Ben Askren live stream from anyplace.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Past Records

Paul is 2-0 with 2 KOs in his professional career, and heâ€™s never fought into the third round. If Askren pushes him into the second half of the eight-round bout, itâ€™ll be interesting to see how much energy Paul has left.

Askren, meanwhile, is making his pro boxing debut. But he is 19-2 as an MMA fighter mostly in Bellator and ONE Championship. Once he entered the UFC, he beat Robbie Lawler before getting knocked out by Masvidal and then submitted by Demian Maia three months later. source: forbes

Jake Paul and Ben Askren keynote

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Joseph Paul (born January 17, 1997) is an American YouTuber, internet personality, actor, rapper and professional boxer. He initially rose to fame on the now-defunct video application Vine, before playing the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark for two seasons.

He gained fame mostly on YouTube, though, where he currently has 20.3Â million subscribers. His videos have amassed over 6.8Â billion views in total. On Instagram, Paul currently hasÂ 14.8Â million followers.

Who is Ben Askren?

Askren is a two-time Division I wrestling national champion who became a champion at Bellator and ONE Championship before finishing his mixed martial arts career in the UFC. He amassed a record of 19-2 before retiring from the sport in November 2018.

After falling short of a medal in the Olympics, Askren turned to various MMA outlets. He finished at the UFC where he had a 19-2 record before retiring from the sport. He’ll be making his boxing debut in his fight against Paul.

What does the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV cost?

The Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view event costs $49.99 in the United States. The fight can be ordered at FITE.TV, Triller.com, and major cable/satellite TV providers. Best deals for Jake fight stream here

Your purchase on FITE gets you immediate access to live stream the Triller Fight Club PPV event online. Youâ€™ll also be able to watch unlimited replays after the fight is over.

Main Event is charging US$39.99

Main Event is charging AU$29.95

Main Event is charging Canada cost CAD$49.99

Main Event is charging UKÂ£17

How much is Ben Askren getting paid to fight Jake Paul?

The fight purses for Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren have been revealed.

According to figures disclosed by the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission, Ben Askren is getting paid $500,000 for the fight, while Jake Paul will be taking home $690,000.

However, these are only fixed paychecks for Ben Askren and Jake Paul, excluding the percentage of pay-per-view profits and other bonuses.

The list of fight night salaries is led by former WBA light-welterweight champion Regis Prograis, who will be earning $850,000 for the co-main event match. His opponent, Ivan Redkach, is set to receive $250,000.

