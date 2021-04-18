Boxing fans, the time has arrived for Jake Paul vs Ben Askren to battle it out on Pay-Per-View. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren faces each other tonight in a professional boxing match between YouTuber Jake Paul and former MMA fighter Ben Askren. The bout takes place on April 17, 2021, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia But here you go only for $24.99

Paul vs Askren Live Stream For FREE

One of the biggest combat attractions of the year will finally unfold later tonight (Sat., April 17, 2021) live on FITE TV from inside Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta, Ga., as YouTube sensation Jake Paul makes his third walk to the boxing ring against former mixed martial arts (MMA) world champion Ben Askren.

While Paul offers little combat sports experience, heâ€™s become one of the biggest attractions in boxing over the past six months. This is due in part to his highlight-reel finish over former NBA star Nate Robinson late last year (watch it), but itâ€™s also been his confidence entering his main event clash with â€œFunky.â€�

Channel:Â Triller Fight Club IIÂ Â Genres:Â BoxingÂ Fighters:Â Frank Mir,Â Ben Askren â€œFunkyâ€�,Â Steve Cunningham,Â Regis Prograis â€œRougarouâ€�,Â Jake Paul â€œThe Problem Childâ€�,Â Ivan Redkach â€œThe Killerâ€�,Â Antonio Tarver â€œMagic Manâ€�,Â Joe Fournier,Â Reykon â€œEl LÃ­derâ€�

Paul vs Askren date, start time, venue and ring walks

Paul vs Askren takes place on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

The ring walks for the main event wonâ€™t be any earlier than 10 pm BST, although as ever the actual start time will depend on the length of those undercard fights.

How to watch Paul vs Askren

In the US, you can stream Paul vs Askren via theÂ Triller Fight ClubÂ app and platform. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others. Note: You save over 60% if you pay for a full year ofÂ Triller Fight Club. 1 month ofÂ Triller Fight ClubÂ is $19.99, while 1 year costs $99.99.

How to watch Paul vs Askren fight in the UK.

Fite PPV fans can watch the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV fight by purchasing the Sky Sports package for Â£24.95. They will have to tune in to the Sky Sports Box office. You catch the live-action with the SKy account or also on the computer, smartphone, tablet, and several other TV streaming devices.

The coverage of the fight will begin at 6:00 PM GMT, but itâ€™s no guarantee that GGG will show up in the ring before 10:00 PM GMT.

How to watch Paul vs Askren fight in the US?

In the US fans can watch the fight between Paul vs Askren on the Fight ClubÂ channel. This is pronounced as Da, Zone. It has got the exclusive rights to telecast the fight and the live telecast of the undercard will begin at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM start on the subscription channel.

TheÂ Triller Fight ClubÂ channel subscription will cost you a monthly price of $19.99 and if you want to go for the yearly package then you will have to pay $99.99 for 12 months. This channel is assuring more than 100 fights a year.

How to watch Paul vs Askren fight in Australia?

The fight between Paul vs Askren will be one of the 1st major events available to stream in Australia. This fight will mark the global role of the live streaming serviceÂ Triller Fight Club. The channel has the exclusive rights to screen the fight and other events such as Fite PPV.

The live telecast of the fight will commence from 6:00 AM AEDT on Sunday down under. The starting price for the subscription ofÂ Triller Fight ClubÂ in Australia is $2.99 for a month and it is the initial price.

How to watch the Paul vs Askren fight in New Zealand?

The Fite PPV match between Paul vs Askren will also mark the official launch of the channelÂ Triller Fight ClubÂ in New Zealand also. The live coverage of the Fite PPV match which is the undercard will commence at 8:00 AM NZDT on the morning of Sunday.

In New Zealand, the monthly subscription of the channel costs a discounted price of $2.99.

How to watch Paul vs Askren on FuboTV

Following up is the fuboTV, An extraordinary platform for the sports lover to watch Paul vs Askren. It has just one pack which offers a lot of channel packs to include, alongside the premium networks.Â Triller Fight ClubÂ is available on the main pack, so there cannot be any issue at all viewing the Fite PPV match. This channel comes for a monthly charge of $59.99.

There is additionally a feature to record the content and store up to 30 hours of cloud storage. The capacity can be expanded as long as 500 hours for a charge of $9.99 every month. Moreover, the channel can be streamed on various gadgets at a time, which can be extended up to three by paying another $5.99 every month. Make a point to give our fuboTV survey a read before going ahead.

How to watch the Paul vs Askren match outside of your country?

If you are not in the country and you find out that the usual telecast has geo-restrictions, Then the only other way is that you can watch the fight by connecting with a VPN. This is used to dial into a particular country that has the coverage. VPN is the ideal software with which the IP address can be changed and will appear to be in a different country altogether. All this will be safe and the connection is encrypted.

Having said thatÂ Triller Fight ClubÂ is among the fewest streaming services that have been successful in vanquishing the application of VPNs. We have tested all the leading VPNs and found that most of them are not up to the mark. But fortunately, the best VPN in the world is compatible with sky sports.

Watching events live online is something that is pretty common nowadays and thatâ€™s great news. What you should also keep in mind, however, is that the freedom you get is not unlimited. Sure, you can watch while on the bus, or at the office, via your smartphone, but you need to be within the United States. Licensing deals these companies have forced them to block access from abroad. If you happen to be travelling right around the Paul vs Askren match is scheduled to air, you should look into subscribing to a VPN service. Weâ€™ll help you through it all.

First, you should choose a VPN to use. Weâ€™ve reviewed dozens of these over the years and recommend you to go for ExpressVPN, which is easily one of the best tools of this kind on the market. So, start by visiting ExpressVPNâ€™s website and subscribing to the service

Then, download and install the app on your device. Follow by launching the app and logging into your account

Now, you can look for a US-based server and there are dozens of options, so pick the one you like best

Once that connection is established, you can load the live TV platform you want to watch the Paul vs Askren fight on, such asÂ Triller Fight Club.

With the VPN you can watch the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV match live from anywhere in the world.

Below are some of the best VPNs we tried and tested

1 ExpressVPN

This is the best VPN in the world and as per our tests, it stands out in every aspect. ExpressVPN supports a lot of devices such as Android, iOS, Playstation, Amazon fire stick, Apple TV, and more. It cleared the tests in security, speed and it is very simple to use.

One more great benefit is that it can be purchased and comes for 3 months free, moreover, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee. Therefore you can check if this is the right one with no string attached.

2. Nord VPN

This is one of the most used and trusted VPNs in the market. It has the highest number of servers and has the fastest service. Nord is fast enough for live streams, browsing, and gaming. It is the most secure VPN in the market with the highest network having 5400 servers in 59 countries. NordVPN provides unlimited bandwidth and can connect to 6 devices simultaneously.

3. SurfShark

Another trusted VPN is the SurfShark VPNÂ It provides great service at a reasonable price. This VPN comes with a Private DNS and is leak protected. The customer support is excellent with round the clock support. It has a great price point for a solid VPN. Surfshark comes with a free ad blocker and can connect with any number of devices. The price of the Surfshark VPN is slightly less than that of NordVPN and ExpressVPN but it is worth trying out.

How to watch Paul vs Askren Live Stream Reddit?

If you are using technology, then you should be definitely aware of Reddit. Reddit is not only about discussions and interesting posts. It is more than that. On Reddit, you will get all the valuable connections to a great deal of data. Redditt is the place you get the best games on live streaming.

On the off chance that you need to watch the Paul vs Askren fight, at that point You should keep on searching for the links. At the point when you scan for Paul vs Askren fight, a lot of links will be displayed. These links are uploaded by different users who also account holders. There are also forums where you can put up your queries and also if you can be friends with the other users. This will help you fetch links easily and can save time. You pick the right link. Whatâ€™s more, watch the Paul vs Askren fight live.

Where can I watch/stream Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight

Triller Fight Clubâ€™s presentation of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren is a pay-per-view event for $49.99. The pay-per-view is available on Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, DirecTV and Dish. If you donâ€™t have one of the cable or satellite providers, FITE TV will have the event for the same price.

Can I stream Free for Paul vs Askeren fight tonight



Unfortunately, there are no free streams or trial opportunities for fight fans to take advantage of for this event. However, if youâ€™re looking for the best value, we recommend you check out PremiumTV. Theyâ€™re offering the fight for just $24.99. With no contract or VPN necessary, PremiumTV is the place to go for watching sports and entertainment events.

Fight time: Ring walks expected around 03:00 Am BST

Paul vs Askren Live Stream Reddit Fite PPV event

Fight date for the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV match.

The Fite PPV match will be held on Saturday the 10th of April and the venue will be the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Time for the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV match.

6:00 PM local time is when the undercard fight will start which according to the UK is 2:00 AM. The main event will start between 4:00 AM to 5:00 PM UK time.

Who will take part in the Paul vs Askren Undercard?

The undercard will be held between Social media influencer and the Youtuber Jake Paul and Former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Paul vs Askren

Triller is the latest social media channel to telecast the Fite PPV match live. It is a competitor to Tik Tok and has managed to acquire the telecast right of the documentary series of the event. It is a 10-part series. According to reports it has been sold for a whopping $50millon for the telecast rights.

The involvement of Triller along with the involvement of the new â€œLegends Only Leagueâ€� by Povetkin Paul stick 2 quantities which are not known on a major stage along with an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, has led some to think that there is a good chance the Fite PPV match never actually takes place.

You will have to get access to either ESPN or Fox Sports 1. You can access any of the two with a free trial period to the following channels:

Live coverage of the Paul vs Askren match in the UK

For the fans in the UK, the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV can be watched onÂ Triller Fight Club. It is the go-to option for them. Watching the channel will cost them about Â£24.95 via theÂ Triller Fight ClubÂ Box office.

Live coverage of the Paul vs Askren match in Australia

Fite PPV fans in Australia can tune in to the Main Event to watch the Live coverage of the Paul vs Askren match. You can buy the PPV access via the Main Event at just $49.99 AUD.

Live coverage of the Paul vs Askren match in Canada

Fans in Canada will be disappointed to learn that there are no options to telecast the Fite PPV match. So, the best options are free to air channels orÂ Triller Fight Club. The channel has a free trial period of 7 days in Canada. To watch the entire fight just connect to the Italy server.

Watch the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV match for free online.

Fans in the US, UK, and some other countries will have some time lag as it falls behind the paywall. But some of the live streaming channels internationally will telecast the Paul vs Askren Fite PPV match entirely for free. But if you are abroad and still want to watch the match then you will need a VPN.

