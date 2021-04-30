Day one of the NFL Draft is officially in the books. Picks one and two went as planned, but the San Francisco 49ers started the Mac Jones fall at number three. Luckily for Jones and Bill Belichick, Jones fell right into the hands of the New England Patriots, who wanted to draft a quarterback in the first round.

Here's how the first round went in Cleveland along with some analysis of the top 13 picks.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB – Clemson

To no surprise, the Jacksonville Jaguars got their franchise quarterback in Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. The rumor was that Lawrence already had the Jaguars’ playbook and the Jags, including new coach Urban Meyer felt he was a can’t miss generational talent who was the top prospect in a talented draft class. The Jags’ receivers now have a solid QB under center who should solidify that position. A new era begins in Jacksonville next season.

.@swaggy_t1 me and my guy are ready to go to work. Man this is amazing – #DUUUVAL let’s do it, go time! pic.twitter.com/C9tqAaq94S — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 30, 2021

2. New York Jets – Zach Wilson, QB – BYU

The Sam Darnold era was over earlier this month and now the Zach Wilson era can begin. Wilson has a ton of talent at the quarterback position and he’ll inherit a team with some very serious targets. Wilson said being the Jets’ pick is a dream come true for him, but it’ll also come with some pressure. Darnold seemed like the answer to their quarterback woes when he was drafted back in 2018, and he wasn’t given much time at all before they moved on. New York is also a big city so the media attention will be on him at all times.

3. San Francisco 49ers – Trey Lance, QB – North Dakota State

The draft truly started with this pick. The first two picks were pretty much guaranteed, but there was some questioning this pick. Mac Jones seemed to be a perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan, but Trey Lance seemed to be moving up close to the draft and the 49ers, who traded up, opted for Lance. Lance has a ton of upside, but he’s not quite ready tot ake over an offense yet, and the 49ers can now opt to hold onto Jimmy G. and let Lance learn under him.

4. Atlanta Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE – Florida

While number three was a mystery, Pitts was a can’t miss for the Falcons at four. This was a glaring need for the Falcons, who pair the talented Pitts with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Pitts draws some comparisons to Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, but Pitts is likely more athletic and a more versatile player, as he is listed at tight end, but he has also lined up at wide receiver.

5. Cincinnati Bengals – JaMarr Chase, WR – LSU

While the Bengals badly need help on the offensive line, they passed on Penei Sewell and drafted a big-play receiver in Chase. One major positive is that Burrow and Chase know each other well after playing together at LSU. Chase is a definite upgrade at wide receiver with explosive speed. It’ll be good to see Chase back on the field after he opted out of the 2020 season.

6. Miami Dolphins – Jaylen Waddle, WR – Alabama

After Chase was picked by the Bengals, the Dolphins were still looking to get another deep threat target for Tua Tagovailoa. It was a tossup between Alabama receivers DeVonta Smith and Waddle, and the Dolphins made the play for Waddle. Waddle draws comparisons to Tyreek Hill because of his height and speed, and his speed is no joke. He won’t be one of the fastest players in the draft, he’ll likely be one of the fastest receivers in the NFL and defenses will have to keep an eye on him.

7. Detroit Lions – Penei Sewell, OL – Oregon

DeVonta Smith continued to slide, but Penei Sewell’s fall stopped at the seventh pick with the Detroit Lions shoring up their offensive line with the best OL in the draft. Sewell is a gifted tackle. He explodes off the line and has great reflexes. He has some room to grow and the major knock on him is his work ethic, but he’s worth the risk if the Lions can pair him up with a solid mentor.

8. Carolina Panthers – Jaycee Horn, CB – South Carolina

There has been a lot of talk about which CB prospect was the best choice at this level of the draft between Horn and Patrick Surtain II. The Panthers went with Horn, who can step in and start immediately, giving the Panthers a big upgrade in their secondary.

9. Denver Broncos – Patrick Surtain II, CB – Alabama

The Cowboys badly needed secondary help, but with the Panthers taking Horn, that left Surtain for the taking by the Broncos. Surtain was easily one of the top CB prospects in the draft. He has NFL royalty in his bloodline as the son of a former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback who will work nicely with Kule Fuller and Ronald Darby.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from Cowboys) – DeVonta Smith, WR – Alabama

With secondary options gone at 10, the Dallas Cowboys traded down with NFL East rival Philadelphia, who needed to shore up their receiving corps. Smith has been falling, and that was surprising, considering he’s the Heisman Trophy winner. Smith has good hands, is a smooth route runner, but could stand to add some muscle onto his frame when he faces bigger cornerbacks.

11. Chicago Bears (from Giants) – Justin Fields, QB – Ohio State

Fields mysteriously fell on mock drafts prior to the draft. Word was that the Bears were desperate to move up and draft a QB and Fields was their ideal guy. Once the Eagles took Smith, the Bears made their move and drafted Fields, who was considered most of the year to be the second-best QB prospect.

The Bears have their QB Chicago trades up for the No. 11 pick and takes Justin Fields. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/YcKfGQs612 — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2021

12. Dallas Cowboys (from Eagles) – Micah Parsons, LB – Penn State

The Cowboys saved their draft by not selecting Mac Jones and going with the best available player for them. They need defensive help, especially with the retirement of Sean Lee, and with the top two cornerbacks gone, the Cowboys got a big win with the best linebacker in the draft and being able to get an additional third-rounder in the draft by swapping two places with the Eagles. He’s a very competitive player who will raise the level of players like Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.

13. Los Angeles Chargers – Rashawn Slater, OT – Northwestern

The Chargers needed some help on the line, and Slater was the best offensive lineman available. Slater has experience playing both tackle positions. He’s smart and he looked good against Chase Young. The Chargers have a cornerstone on their line.

New York Jets – Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL – USC New England Patriots – Mac Jones, QB – Alabama Arizona Cardinals – Zaven Collins, LB – Tulsa Las Vegas Raiders – Alex Leatherwood, OL – Alabama Miami Dolphins – Jaelen Phillips, Edge – Miami Washington Football Team – Jamin Davism LB – Kentucky New York Giants (from Chicago) – Kadarius Toney, WR – Florida Indianapolis Colts – Kwity Paye, DE – Michigan Tennessee Titans – Caleb Farley, CB – Virginia Tech Minnesota Vikings – Christian Darrisawm OT – Virginia Tech Pittsburgh Steelers – Najee Harris, RB – Alabama Jacksonville Jaguars – Travis Etienne, RB – Clemson Cleveland Browns – Greg Newsome II, CB – Georgia Baltimore Ravens – Rashod Bateman, WR – Minnesota New Orleans Saints – Peyton Turner, DE – Houston Green Bay Packers – Eric Stokes, CB – Georgia Buffalo Bills – Greg Rousseau, DB – Miami Baltimore Ravens – Jayson Oweh, Edge – Penn State Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Joe Tryon, Edge – Washington



