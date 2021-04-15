Just weeks after the International Skating Union (ISU) held the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden, six of the best national teams face off in the 2021 ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating event from April 15 – 18 in Osaka, Japan.

The last winner of the 2021 World Team Trophy in Figure Skating was the United States in 2019, as the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event last year. This year, the Americans look to defend their title against their same opponents from 2019, who, in order of finish that year behind the United States, are Japan, Russia, France, Canada and Italy. China, not France, was originally qualified to compete but withdrew.

When is the 2021 ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating

The 2021 ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating is being hosted in Osaka, Japan from inside the Maruzen Intec Arena. The World Team Trophy format includes four different areas of competition, each with a free-form counterpart: rhythm dance / free dance, womenâ€™s short / womenâ€™s free, menâ€™s short / menâ€™s free, and pairsâ€™ short / pairsâ€™ free.

For figure skating fans in the western hemisphere, watching the competition live from the other side of the world will require an early wake-up time. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday – April 15, 2021

Rhythm Dance @ 2 am EST

Womenâ€™s Short @ 3:20am EST

Menâ€™s Short @ 5:20am EST

Friday – April 16, 2021

Pairsâ€™ Short @ 2:15am EST

Free Dance @ 3:40am EST

Menâ€™s Free @ 5:05am EST

Saturday – April 17, 2021

Pairsâ€™ Free @ 2:10am EST

Womenâ€™s Free @ 3:45am EST

Where to Watch the 2021 ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating Online



The 2021 ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating is broadcasting across the globe, and specific information for your country can be stream here HERE*. The broadcast information for the participating nations are as follows.

United States

The United Statesâ€™ broadcast affiliate for the 2021 ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating is NBC, and the media network will carry the event across their platforms, including NBC, NBCSN and their streaming platform, Peacock Premium.

Russia

In Russia, the ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating will be broadcast on Channel 1, and can be viewed from the Channel 1 website as well.

Japan

TV Asahi will provide coverage of the ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating locally in Osaka and across the country of Japan on Channel 5 and online.

*France, Italy and Canada

For countries like France, Italy, and Canada that donâ€™t have access to broadcast coverage of the ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating, the event will be provided free on the ISU YouTube page. It should be noted that highlights will be available in France on France TV as well.

*In countries without a broadcast partner, the event can be viewed on the ISU YouTube page as well as PremiumTV

ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating Format

The ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating is determined by a cumulative point format, in which each event is scored 1-12 points in descending order (12 points going to the best performer in each category, 11 to second place, 10 to third place and so on). Each country is represented by two competitors in each the mensâ€™ skate and the womensâ€™ skate, a pairâ€™s team, and a dancing team. At the end of the short program/rhythm dance and free skates, the performersâ€™ points for each country are tallied to form the cumulative score. The nation with the most points wins the ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating.

Heading into the event, Russia is currently the favorite to win, according to NBCSports, presenting â€œa team that includes the recent world champions in three of four disciplinesâ€�, including the dance team, womenâ€™s skater and pairs team.

