The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 3 p.m. ET. Takuma Sato enters the race as the defending winner from 2019, as the 2020 race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch Honda Indy GP LIVE

Six-time and defending series champion Scott Dixon still is seeking his first victory at the track but has six runner-up finishes at Barber (including the past two races). 24 drivers have entered the race, including IndyCar Series debutants Jimmie Johnson. IndyCar race and TV Coverage Schedule 2021.

Honda IndyCar Race Live Stream info

Date: Sunday, April 18

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m.

Where: Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama

TV Channel: NBC (Click here to watch online)

Reigning and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden, 2019 Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud, and 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi are just a few of the biggest stars competing this weekend.

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama race day schedule

Tune in to NBC at 3:00 p.m. ET tomorrow afternoon for the live broadcast of the 2021 IndyCar season-opening Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst from Barber Motorsports Park.

11:30 a.m.-noon: IndyCar warmup, Peacock Premium

3 p.m.: Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (90 laps/207 miles), NBC

3:35 p.m.: Command to start engines

3:42 p.m.: Green flag

Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama Starting Lineup 2021

1st â€“ Pato Oâ€™Ward

2nd â€“ Alexander Rossi

3rd â€“ Alex Palou

4th â€“ Will Power

5th â€“ Scott Dixon

6th â€“ Marcus Ericsson

7th â€“ Romain Grosjean

8th â€“ Josef Newgarden

9th â€“ Colton Herta

10th â€“ Conor Daly

11th â€“ Jack Harvey

12th â€“ Scott McLaughlin

13th â€“ Ed Jones

14th â€“ Rinus VeeKay

15th â€“ Simon Pagenaud

16th â€“ Sebastien Bourdais

17th â€“ Ryan Hunter-Reay

18th â€“ Graham Rahal

19th â€“ Takuma Sato

20th â€“ Max Chilton

21st â€“ Jimmie Johnson

22nd â€“ Felix Rosenqvist

23rd â€“ Dalton Kellett

24th â€“ James Hinchcliffe

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season kicks off this weekend with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama taking place this Sunday, April 18 at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. This weekend will mark the first time in IndyCar history that the season has opened on a permanent road course.

What is the best way to stream Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama 2021 online

Racepass: Another platform we recommended to watch the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama is RacePass. It is best known for the video-on-demand service it offers. Where you can stream the only event pass no contractless service. You can watch this weekend’s Indy race online by pay only $6.99.

Hulu Live Package: Another platform on our list to watch the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama is Hulu. It is best known for the video-on-demand service it offers. For some time now, they are also offering a live TV plan that costs $44.99 per month.

FuboTV: Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch the Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much since there are dozens of channels you can get in there.

