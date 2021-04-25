The 93rd Academy Awards is set to take place tonight, but with the US still in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, the glitzy ceremony will be a very different occasion again this year. Did the extra time at home give you a chance to watch any of the films that have been nominated for awards this year? Watch Oscars LIVE!!

Delayed by two months, the Oscars have had plenty of time to learn from the mistakes of the Golden Globes, where Zoom glitches and technical mishaps overshadowed the evening.

2021 Oscars ceremony date and time

The ceremony for the 93rd Academy Awards takes place on April 25 in the US, airing live on US TV station ABC at 8pm Eastern Daylight Time (midnight on April 26 UK time). The spring celebration is a marked delay from its usual date in February.

Host of the 2021 Oscars?

The Oscars havenâ€™t had a host for the past two years; the last host was Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. This year will be hosted by an “ensemble”Â of presenters, including some of last year’s winners, such as Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, RenÃ©e Zellweger and Bong Joon Ho.

The producers have promised “guides” to take the audience through this movie-styled ceremony, along with pre-recorded interviews.Â â€œMovie storytelling is so unique,â€� explained Soderbergh. â€œWe have the resources, through the stories the nominees are telling us, to tease out the detail of what makes movies so special, why we connect to them so strongly all over the world.â€�

Who will present the 93rd Annual Awards?

The starry presenting line-up includesÂ Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon-Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, RenÃ©e Zellweger, and Zendaya.

Live stream 2021 Oscars in the USA: ABC once again has the right to air the Oscars in the US. So as long as ABC is one of the television channels you can get, then you’re all set. Alternatively, you can get an Oscars 2021 live stream on abc.com by logging in with your cable provider. or Just try at 12.99$ tonight best deals

How to watch Oscars live stream in the UK for free: Ready to settle into your sofa for the long haul? Those in the UK can tune into coverage of the 93rd Academy Awards at 1am BST on Monday, April 26 on Sky’s dedicated How to live stream the Academy Awards for FREE in Australia: Great news, Aussie film fans. Unlike in most other countries around the world, you get free access to watch the 93rd Oscars thanks to Channel 7. So for those with access to the channel it’s as easy as switching on the TV or using the mobile 7Plus app to enjoy all the action. It’s on at a very leisurely 10am AEST on Monday, April 26. or Just try at 12.99$ tonight best deals How to stream the Oscars live in Canada: Canadian fans are in luck as CTV will show the 93rd Academy Awards live on television. However, if you donâ€™t have a TV, you can still watch the awards show on the networkâ€™s website though you will have to select your TV service provider and sign in with your CTV account. The ceremony is due to start from 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The Oscars will have no hosts for the third straight year, but will be in person this year. Last yearâ€™s ceremony was in February, which meant it too was held in person. This yearâ€™s ceremony was pushed back from February 28 to April 25 due to COVID-19. This resulted in extending the eligibility period for feature films to the 28th. Ready to settle into your sofa for the long haul? Those in the UK can tune into coverage of the 93rd Academy Awards atonon Sky’s dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel. This comes as a part of the Sky Cinema package, which you can add to your Sky package for Â£11 a month. Why not check out our Sky TV deals to find the best bundle for you if you’re not already subscribed? or Just try at 12.99$ tonight best deals

The post How to watch 93rd annual Academy Awards Live Online without cable free on ABC stream appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: How to watch 93rd annual Academy Awards Live Online without cable free on ABC stream