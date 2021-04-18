That means itâ€™s time for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards), taking the spotlight this Sunday, April 18th, 2021.

Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton cleaned up in nominations, leading the pack with six nods each. Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert added to her own nominations — she’s the most-nominated female artist in ACM history. Watch LIVE ACM Awards Online

Hosted by 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban and New Female Artist of the Year nominee Mickey Guyton, the 56th ACM Awards will honor and showcase the biggest names and emerging talent in Country Music.

For everything you need to know on how and when to watch the 2021 ACM Awards, read on below, and keep checking back for more information as it is announced.

What Time is the ACM Awards will start: The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards show is on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The broadcast starts live at 8 pm EST, and goes on until 11pm. Television broadcast times are the same for those in the Pacific time zone, 8 pm â€“ 11 pm, but airing on a delay.

Country Music Awards live stream from anywhere without cable

Performing list for 2021 ACM Awards Show

More than just an awards show, there will be 24 artists taking the stage to perform. Most will be performing their own hits, but we are aware of a few collaboration pairings. Kelsea Ballerini is scheduled to sing with Kenny Chesney, and Dierks Bently with The War and Treaty. Elle King and Miranda Lambert will do a duet, while Lambert will also perform a set with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

The husband and wife combination of Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd will also take the stage, as will Carrie Underwood with CeCe Winans. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice recorded â€œI Hope Your Happy Nowâ€�, and theyâ€™re sure to perform it live during their set. Finally, Chris Young and Kane Brown is the last pairing thatâ€™s been announced.

Whoâ€™s Hosting the ACM Awards?

Keith Urban returns for his second stint hosting the ACMs and will be joined by co-host Mickey Guyton.

Whoâ€™s Nominated at the ACM Awards: Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton are the top nominees at the 2021 ACM Awards, with six nominations apiece. Other top nominees include Miranda Lambert with five, and Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett with four each. First-time nominees include Tenille Arts, Travis Denning, John Legend, Pink, Gwen Stefani, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench, who appears on Chris Stapletonâ€™s album Starting Over.

All nominees will be announced at the Opry House, even if some artists receive their awards remotely at other venues. â€œTo keep it really safe, weâ€™re rotating in the audience,â€� Whiteside adds. â€œSo basically youâ€™ll have each category come up, and the five nominees will be escorted into the Opry House. Theyâ€™ll be masked and theyâ€™ll be socially distanced, and each artist will get one personal guest with them. Then as the winnerâ€™s revealed, that winner would go up onstage and the rest will be escorted safely out of the venue, back on their bus in the parking lot.â€� Read continue

