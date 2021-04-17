NBC Sports has released its broadcast schedule for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, which will feature a record nine races on broadcast network NBC.

The 2021 @IndyCar Series schedule, with TV times, is finally here! Who’s ready? (Graphic via IndyCar) pic.twitter.com/l9D1wctHGh — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) March 3, 2021

The 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season kicks off this weekend with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama taking place this Sunday, April 18 at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Pre-race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBC or streams online

Starting with this weekendâ€™s opening rounds from Barber Motorsports Park, The Race YouTube channel will stream the future stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in action to international fans outside of North America.

Initially launched in 1986, the championship returns in 2021 after a COVID-19-induced 2020 hiatus. Part of INDYCARâ€™s â€œRoad to Indy Presented by Cooper Tiresâ€� development ladder, Indy Lights has developed some of the biggest names in history over its 35-year tenure.

IndyCar race and TV Coverage Schedule

The Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama held at the Barber Motorsports Park, a 17-turn, 2.38-mile road course in Birmingham, Alabama. The race is 90 laps long and has been held at the course since 2009.

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET) Sun., April 18 Barber Motorsports Park NBC 3 p.m. Sun., April 25 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC 12 p.m. Sat., May 1 Texas Motor Speedway â€“ Race 1 NBCSN 7 p.m. Sun., May 2 Texas Motor Speedway â€“ Race 2 NBCSN 5 p.m. Sat., May 15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC 2:30 p.m. Sun., May 30 The 105th Indianapolis 500 NBC 11 a.m. Sat., June 12 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit â€“ Race 1 NBC 2 p.m. Sun., June 13 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit â€“ Race 2 NBC 12 p.m. Sun., June 20 Road America NBCSN 12 p.m. Sun., July 4 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC 12 p.m. Sun., July 11 Streets of Toronto NBCSN 12 p.m. Sun., Aug. 8 Streets of Nashville NBCSN 5:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBCSN 12:30 p.m. Sat., Aug. 21 World Wide Technology Raceway NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., Sept. 12 Portland International Raceway NBC 3 p.m. Sun, Sept. 19 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 3 p.m. Sun, Sept. 26 Streets of Long Beach NBCSN 3 p.m.

Live stream Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama 2021 Online

Where : Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama

: Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama When : Sunday, April 18

: Sunday, April 18 Start Time : 3:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m.

: 3:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Stream live:Â Watch online

Reigning and six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden, 2019 Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud, and 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi are just a few of the biggest stars competing this weekend. Additionally, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, and Formula One veteran Romain Grosjean make up the trio of famous newcomers to IndyCar in 2021. Click here to find the entry list for this weekendâ€™s season opener.

