Minnesota Duluth FaceÂ UMass is headed to the NCAA Frozen Four in Pittsburgh, Pa. The Bulldogs are hot off of the NCAA Hockey Tournament’s 2021 on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET. The game televised on ESPN2. Watch Minnesota Duluth vs UMass Live.

The Bulldogs are trying to win their third straight national championship after beating UMass, 3-0 in the national final in 2019. This is their fourth straight Frozen Four. MinnesotÐ° Duluth is plÐ°ying in their fourth consecutive Frozen Four Ð°nd Ð°re on Ð° quest to tÐ°ke home their third strÐ°ight nÐ°tionÐ°l title, while UMÐ°ss is looking to Ð°venge the 3-0 loss they suffered to the Bulldogs in the 2019 finÐ°l.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Youâ€™ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

Watch Minnesota Duluth vs UMass Hockey Online

Date: Thursday, April 8, 2021

Time: 9 p.m. EST

Venue: PPG Paints Arena â€“ Pittsburgh, PA

Live Stream: Watch here

Minnesota Duluth vs UMass Hockey Game Preview

2018 seventh-round pick of the Minnesota Wild, has been the Minutemenâ€™s starter in goal since Jan. 22. The native of Espoo, Finland has posted a .946 save percentage, 1.33 goals against average, 9-1-4 record and four shutouts in 14 starts. He backstopped UMass to the 2019 NCAA title game against UMD as a freshman, making 28 saves on 31 shots in a 3-0 loss.

Key facts and figures: The Bulldogs are playing in their fourth consecutive Frozen Four and have won the past two, 2-1 over Notre Dame in 2018 and 3-0 over Massachusetts in 2019. UMD has a 10-game winning streak in NCAA tournament play and is 13-1 in its past four appearances. Nick Swaney (13-14-27) and Jackson Cates (11-16-27) lead a balanced scoring group for UMD, which also has Kobe Roth (13-10-23), Cole Koepke (14-8-22) and Koby Bender (7-13-20) with 20 points or more.

Minnesota Duluth, which has won the last two national championships, became the first team to reach four straight Frozen Fours since North Dakota accomplished the feat from 2005-08. But the Bulldogs had to outlast North Dakota to get there again.

10 NCAA men’s ice hockey national championships?

2011: Minnesota Duluth

2012: Boston College

2013: Yale

2014: Union

2015: Providence

2016: North Dakota

2017: Denver

2018: Minnesota Duluth

2019: Minnesota Duluth

2020: None

