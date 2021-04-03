Gonzaga- & U.C.L.A. game will start at 8:35 p.m. Eastern. The games are being televised on CBS. One of the biggest events on the annual sports calendar, the NCAA Menâ€™s Basketball National Championship Game is larger than the game itself thanks to the popular practice of filling out brackets, as well as the financial action at sportsbooks. No matter who wins in the Final Four and the championship, history is sure to be made. Hereâ€™s what you need to know to catch it all tournament games here

When Is the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four Gonzaga vs UCLA Play?



#11 UCLA will look to continue their magical tournament run against #1 Gonzaga, one of the strongest programs all season. Tip-off between the Bruins and the Bulldogs will be at 8:34pm EST / 5:34pm PST.

UCLA VS Gonzaga Games Key notes:

Game Time: 8:34 p.m. ET / 5:34 p.m. PT

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium

Date: Saturday, April 3rd.

Tv Channel: CBS.

Live Stream: March Madness Live Stream

UCLA vs Gonzaga Game Preview and Streaming info

The UCLA vs Gonzaga live stream is coming up tonight, and it features two of the best storylines from the NCAA Tournament.

The Zags are looking to become the first undefeated team in the NCAA since the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers. Gonzaga has blazed through the tournament with wins over Norfolk State, Oklahoma, Creighton in the Sweet 16 and against USC in the Elite Eight.

CBS is the broadcast partner for the 2021 NCAA Menâ€™s Basketball Tournament, and has the sole broadcast rights. The network will carry both of the Final Four games on Saturday, as well as the National Championship game on Monday evening. Check your local listings for channel information.

UCLA vs Gonzaga live streams in the USA

In the US, the Houston vs. Baylor game airs on CBS at 5:14 p.m. ET / 2:14 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 3. You can watch it all on one of our favorite streaming services fuboTV — one of the best streaming services — as well as Paramount Plus, the latest streaming service on the block.

UCLA vs Gonzaga live streams in Canada

UCLA vs Gonzaga will be on TSN, with Final Four coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Final Four history

Gonzaga cashed in on its fifth Elite Eight appearance since 1999 with its second Final Four appearance in school history. The Bulldogs were the national runner up against North Carolina in 2017. Gonzaga is still looking for its first national championship. UCLA has 19 Final Four appearances, the second most in Division I history. The Bruins won their last national championship in 1995.

Gonzaga keyÂ players

Gonzaga continues to roll with its All-American trio of Corey Kispert (19.0 ppg.), Drew Timme (18.9 ppg.) and Jalen Suggs (13.9 ppg.). Timme has emerged as the leading scorer throughout the tournament run, and the 6-10 sophomore has improved his NBA stock through the tournament. Joel Ayayi (11.9 ppg.) and Andrew Nembhard (9.2 ppg.) round out the Bulldogs' starting five.

Gonzaga vs. UCLA stat to know

The last two teams to attempt the perfect season in the Final Four were UNLV (1990-91) and Kentucky (2014-15). They were beaten by Duke and Wisconsin, respectively. The Blue Devils were a No. 6 seed and the Badgers were a No. 3 seed. A UCLA upset would be among the greatest in Final Four history, strange as that sounds, and they will need to force turnovers to do it.

The post Gonzaga vs. UCLA Live: NCAA March Madness Final Four Stream Online this Weekend appeared first on Project Spurs.

