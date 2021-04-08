The 2021 Masters Tournament comes with lots of excitement, rumors, and hypes. Though the hypes not like something that unusual, but one thing for sure that, the 2021 Masters Tournament going to bring a lot of fun and excitement as the famous and celebrity golf players will play to win at Augusta National Golf Club.
ESPN and CBS will split TV coverage of the four-day tournament, but each of their streaming services â€” ESPN+ and Paramount+ â€” will feature myriad content, including featured groups, Amen Corner, hole-by-hole coverage and more, for those who don’t want to watch the action from Augusta on GamePass.TV
Watch the Masters liveâ€‹
- Dates: April 8-11
- TV Channels: ESPN, CBS
- Live Stream: Watch Online Here
ESPN and CBS will continue coverage of the Masters for the 14th and 66th consecutive year, respectively. ESPN will take care of the first and second rounds on Thursday and Friday, with TV coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET and running till 7:30 p.m. both days. CBS will assume control of weekend coverage on Saturday and Sunday; its TV broadcasts begin at 3 p.m. and 2 p.m. on those days, respectively. Both days of weekend coverage will end at 7 p.m.
Masters 2021 TV schedule
Masters.com will stream the entire 2021 Masters Tournament, but ESPN+ and Paramount+ â€” which will feature Masters Live content â€” will also provide streaming options for viewers. Another option is GamePass.TV
Masters tee times, pairings
Thursday, Round 1
|Tee time (ET)
|Group
|8 a.m.
|Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
|8:12 a.m.
|Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli
|8:24 a.m.
|Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
|8:36 a.m.
|Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb
|8:48 a.m.
|Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long
|9 a.m.
|Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd
|9:12 a.m.
|Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners
|9:24 a.m.
|Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner
|9:36 a.m.
|Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
|9:48 a.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer
|10:06 a.m.
|Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
|10:18 a.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:30 a.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci
|10:42 a.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
|10:54 a.m.
|Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
|11:06 a.m.
|Vijay Singh, Martin Laird
|11:18 a.m.
|Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
|11:30 a.m.
|Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger
|11:42 a.m.
|Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre
|11:54 a.m.
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
|12:12 p.m.
|Victor Perez, Jason Kovrak, Marc Leishman
|12:24 p.m.
|Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne
|12:36 p.m.
|Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
|12:48 p.m.
|Shane Rose, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
|1 p.m.
|Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer
|1:12 p.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
|1:24 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick
|1:36 p.m.
|Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
|1:48 p.m.
|Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
|2 p.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa
Friday, Round 2
|Tee time (ET)
|Group
|8 a.m.
|Vijay Singh, Martin Laird
|8:12 a.m.
|Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
|8:24 a.m.
|Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger
|8:36 a.m.
|Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre
|8:48 a.m.
|Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
|9 a.m.
|Victor Perez, Jason Kovrak, Marc Leishman
|9:12 a.m.
|Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne
|9:24 a.m.
|Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
|9:36 a.m.
|Shane Rose, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
|9:48 a.m.
|Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer
|10:06 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
|10:18 a.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick
|10:30 a.m.
|Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
|10:42 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
|10:54 a.m.
|Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa
|11:06 a.m.
|Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
|11:18 a.m.
|Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli
|11:30 a.m.
|Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
|11:42 a.m.
|Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb
|11:54 a.m.
|Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long
|12:12 p.m.
|Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd
|12:24 p.m.
|Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners
|12:36 p.m.
|Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner
|12:48 p.m.
|Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
|1 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer
|1:12 p.m.
|Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
|1:24 p.m.
|Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1:36 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci
|1:48 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
|2 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
Round 1 — Thursday, April 8
Round 1 start time: 8 a.m.
Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on GamePass*
Featured Groups — 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
10:06 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
10:30 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci
1:48 p.m. — Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
2 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa
Amen Corner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Holes 15 & 16 — 11:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS
Round 2 — Friday, April 9
Round 2 start time: 8 a.m.
Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on GamePass*
* CBS TV provider or GamePass login required.
Featured Groups — 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Amen Corner — 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Holes 15 & 16 — 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.
TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS
Round 3 — Saturday, April 10
Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.
Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on GamePass*
* CBS TV provider or GamePass login required.
Featured Groups — 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Amen Corner — 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Holes 15 & 16 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBS Sports App, GamePass*
Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Round 4 — Sunday, April 11
Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.
Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on GamePass*
* CBS TV provider or GamePass login required.
Featured Groups — 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Amen Corner — 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Holes 15 & 16 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
