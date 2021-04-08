The 2021 Masters Tournament comes with lots of excitement, rumors, and hypes. Though the hypes not like something that unusual, but one thing for sure that, the 2021 Masters Tournament going to bring a lot of fun and excitement as the famous and celebrity golf players will play to win at Augusta National Golf Club.

ESPN and CBS will split TV coverage of the four-day tournament, but each of their streaming services â€” ESPN+ and Paramount+ â€” will feature myriad content, including featured groups, Amen Corner, hole-by-hole coverage and more, for those who don’t want to watch the action from Augusta on GamePass.TV

Watch the Masters liveâ€‹

Dates: April 8-11

April 8-11 TV Channels: ESPN, CBS

ESPN, CBS Live Stream: Watch Online Here

ESPN and CBS will continue coverage of the Masters for the 14th and 66th consecutive year, respectively. ESPN will take care of the first and second rounds on Thursday and Friday, with TV coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET and running till 7:30 p.m. both days. CBS will assume control of weekend coverage on Saturday and Sunday; its TV broadcasts begin at 3 p.m. and 2 p.m. on those days, respectively. Both days of weekend coverage will end at 7 p.m.

Masters 2021 TV schedule

Masters.com will stream the entire 2021 Masters Tournament, but ESPN+ and Paramount+ â€” which will feature Masters Live content â€” will also provide streaming options for viewers. Another option is GamePass.TV

Masters tee times, pairings

Thursday, Round 1

Tee time (ET) Group 8 a.m. Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford 8:12 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli 8:24 a.m. Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink 8:36 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb 8:48 a.m. Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long 9 a.m. Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd 9:12 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners 9:24 a.m. Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner 9:36 a.m. Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ 9:48 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer 10:06 a.m. Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland 10:18 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 10:30 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci 10:42 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy 10:54 a.m. Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey 11:06 a.m. Vijay Singh, Martin Laird 11:18 a.m. Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay 11:30 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger 11:42 a.m. Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre 11:54 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin 12:12 p.m. Victor Perez, Jason Kovrak, Marc Leishman 12:24 p.m. Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne 12:36 p.m. Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland 12:48 p.m. Shane Rose, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar 1 p.m. Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer 1:12 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler 1:24 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick 1:36 p.m. Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa 1:48 p.m. Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas 2 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

Friday, Round 2

Tee time (ET) Group 8 a.m. Vijay Singh, Martin Laird 8:12 a.m. Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay 8:24 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger 8:36 a.m. Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre 8:48 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin 9 a.m. Victor Perez, Jason Kovrak, Marc Leishman 9:12 a.m. Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne 9:24 a.m. Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland 9:36 a.m. Shane Rose, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar 9:48 a.m. Billy Horschel, Tyrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer 10:06 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler 10:18 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matt Fitzpatrick 10:30 a.m. Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa 10:42 a.m. Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas 10:54 a.m. Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa 11:06 a.m. Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford 11:18 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli 11:30 a.m. Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink 11:42 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb 11:54 a.m. Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long 12:12 p.m. Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd 12:24 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners 12:36 p.m. Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner 12:48 p.m. Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ 1 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer 1:12 p.m. Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland 1:24 p.m. Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1:36 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci 1:48 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy 2 p.m. Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey Round 1 — Thursday, April 8 Round 1 start time: 8 a.m. Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on GamePass* Featured Groups — 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

10:06 a.m. — Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

10:30 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci

1:48 p.m. — Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

2 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

Amen Corner — 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 11:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 8:45 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 — Friday, April 9 Round 2 start time: 8 a.m. Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on GamePass*

* CBS TV provider or GamePass login required. Featured Groups — 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Amen Corner — 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 — Saturday, April 10 Round 3 start time: 10 a.m. Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on GamePass*

* CBS TV provider or GamePass login required. Featured Groups — 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amen Corner — 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m. on CBS Sports App, GamePass*

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 — Sunday, April 11 Round 4 start time: 8 a.m. Masters Live stream: Free on CBSSports.com and CBS Sports App, available on GamePass*

* CBS TV provider or GamePass login required. Featured Groups — 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Amen Corner — 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Holes 15 & 16 — 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Holes 4, 5 & 6 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

