The Philadelphia 76ers are red hot as they are currently on a four-game winning streak as they welcome the Golden State Warriors in tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in the primetime game on ESPN.

The 76ers currently sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 39-17 record as they enjoy a 1.5 game lead advantage over the Brooklyn Nets. The 76ers are 7-3 in their last 10 games and they have to be considered favorites with a home record of 22-5, second-best in the entire NBA.

The Warriors are currently struggling. While Stephen Curry has been on fire as of late, the team is currently in 9th place in the West and trying to hang on for a possible play-in tournament bid. They lost their last game and are 5-5 in their last 10. They are also 11-19 on the road this season, which doesn’t bode well for them in Philadelphia tonight.

76ers vs Warriors Streaming info



Date:4/19/2021

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Arena: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Channel: ESPN

Live Streaming: PremiumTV.live, Fubo, Hulu+

Injury Report

76ers: Dwight Howard, George Hill, Seth Curry, Tobias Harris (Questionable)

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre Jr. (Questionable), Juan Toscano-Anderson, Eric Paschall, James Wiseman (Out)

76ers Possible Starting 5

PG: Ben Simmons

SG: Seth Curry

SF: Danny Green

PF: Tobias Harris

C: Joel Embiid

76ers Analysis

The Philadelphia 76ers have been continuously looked over this season as most consider the Brooklyn Nets to be the team to come out of the East and potentially win the 2021 NBA Championship.

But not so fast, the 76ers are the best team in the East currently, and they’ve proven that with a four-game winning streak, with wins coming over those same Brooklyn Nets and the Kawhi Leonard-led Los Angeles Clippers.

Joel Embiid has been playing on an MVP level and the Warriors will have their hands full trying to defend him tonight.

“I don’t think teams really know what to do when guarding him,” Ben Simmons said of Embiid. “I think he’s clearly the MVP this season. He’s been so dominant and consistent this whole year. And he’s been healthy, which has been great for us. I don’t know how to stop him.”

The Clippers clearly didn’t know how to stop him on Friday night as Embiid rolled to a dominating 36 points and 14 rebounds. He was just as dominant against Brooklyn, who has a wealth of big bodies to throw at Embiid, but that didn’t stop him from finishing with 39 points and 13 rebounds.

Warriors Projected Starting 5

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Kent Bazemore

SF: Andrew Wiggins

PF: Draymond Green

C: Kevon Looney

Warriors Analysis

If Stephen Curry doesn’t play tonight, it could be an early night of rest for Philadelphia’s starters. Curry has been on an absolute tear lately, averaging about 43 points per game in his last five games, including 53 points against Denver, a game in which he knocked down 10 three-pointers.

Curry topped that with 11 three-pointers in a loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday as he is in flamethrower mode lately, but it has not led to many wins

“He’s just Steph Curry,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “So it’s not just the skill level; it’s the confidence, the bravado. It’s the willingness to fail and not think twice about it. He goes for it every time, every play. Competes. Not afraid of failure and trusts his skill, because he’s worked his whole life for this, and he’s just at the peak of his powers.”

If Curry doesn’t play due to his turned left ankle, look for the Warriors to lean on Andrew Wiggins, who has played well lately.

76ers vs. Warriors Betting

76ers Spread: -9

76ers Moneyline: -420

Warriors Spread: +9

Warriors Moneyline: +340

Over/Under Points Total: 225 points

The 76ers are big favorites to win tonight’s game at home. They are 31-10-11 against the spread and 16-0-10 at home.

Betting information via Lineups.com. NBA betting is only legal in sportsbooks in some states like New Jersey, New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

