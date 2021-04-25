The GEICO 500 is a NASCAR Cup Series stock car race held at the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama at 2 p.m. ET. For many who are asking â€œWhat channel is NASCAR race online?â€�. The GEICO 500 TV channel for Sundayâ€™s NASCAR race is Fox.

Fans will be in participation with restricted limit this end of the week as NASCAR inclines up its occasions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Denny Hamlin keeps on holding a solid lead in the Cup Series standings while Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, William Byron and Ryan Blaney keep on standing firm on solid foothold in the race for the cup.

Hereâ€™s how to live stream Sundayâ€™s NASCAR race

Date: Sunday, April 25, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Where: Richmond Speedway

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Premium TV

Anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription can stream Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR race at Talladega live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app. For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription TV streaming options.

Geico 500 Preview

The 2020 season paying out big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick’s win at Atlanta and nailed a whopping nine top-10 finishers in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his win at Miami.

Denny Hamlin: He won the fall race, was fourth in the spring race, third in the fall race in 2019, and has won two of the last three Daytona 500s (as well as three in the last six years). His superspeedway finishes last year were â€“ 1st, 4th, 3rd, and 1st, respectively.

Ford is favored to win on Sunday as it has won 10 of the last 13 races at Talladega, which gives drivers like Logano, Blaney, and Keselowski a decent chance to take the checkered flag. NASCAR pundits however surmise that since there were 13 cautions last year.

Geico 500 Weather

Climate-wise, the Talladega Superspeedway will bear witness to 75Â°F temperatures. There is also be a minimum of 51Â°F and frequent storms on Saturday when the Xfinity race is scheduled.

