When the 2021 NCAA Division I Menâ€™s Hockey National Championship Game concludes on Saturday night, history will be made, regardless of the victor. Both St. Cloud State and UMass will be facing each other with the opportunity to secure their schoolâ€™s first hockey national championship title.

Date: Saturday, April 10

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Tv Channel: ESPN

Location:

For St. Cloud State vs. Massachusetts, itâ€™s a shot for redemption after reaching the title game in 2018-2019, beating Minnesota Duluth, the 2019 champions. The program has been one of the greatest turnarounds in college hockey, and after having an extra year to sit with the feeling of disappointment, theyâ€™re looking to complete the process.

The City of Champions will crown a first-time winner on Saturday! #FrozenFour #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/nztMpjgSZO — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 9, 2021

UMass had superb defense through the first two rounds of the tournament but felt the absence of their primary goalkeeper Filip Lindberg. Lindberg missed the Frozen Four due to COVID-19 protocols but should be good to go on Saturday.

On the other bench, St. Cloud State has defied expectations to reach this moment, capturing lightning in a bottle to play and win close games all season, including their Frozen Four contest against Minnesota State.

They could look at this opportunity as â€œplaying with house moneyâ€�, allowing them to shed some of the pressure they may feel. All of the expectations are really on UMass, which is an angle that the Huskies could take. Thatâ€™s not to say that they donâ€™t belong. Entering the tournament as a #2 seed in their region showed that. Dominant 6-2 and 4-1 wins over Boston University and Boston College respectively donâ€™t hurt either. The question will be if the St. Cloud State offense can out-perform the UMass defense.

Itâ€™s one of those matchups where the average sports fan is more than happy to see either team win it all, with no possible â€œvillainâ€� who has already won their fair share of hardware.

When is the Frozen Four 2021 Men’s Hockey National Championship Game

The NCAA Division I Menâ€™s Hockey National Championship Game between St. Cloud State and UMass is Saturday, April 10th at 7 pm EST. PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will host the title game, as it did the Frozen Four. The arena is home to the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL.

What Channel is the St. Cloud State vs. UMass Hockey On

The NCAA Division I Menâ€™s Hockey National Championship Game will air on ESPN in the United States and TSN in Canada. If you donâ€™t have a television service provider, no need to worry. Streaming services such as YouTubeTV, Hulu LIVE, SlingTV Orange, and FuboTV carry ESPN and even have a trial period if you havenâ€™t already used it. Try the best option for tonight’s high voltage hockey online here

How to Stream the NCAA men’s ice hockey championship game online?

As ESPN and TSN have the broadcast rights to the NCAA Division I Menâ€™s Hockey National Championship Game, they possess the streaming rights as well. ESPN will have the game available online via ESPNWatch, which is accessible through a web browser or smart device, though requires having a qualifying television and/or Internet provider. TSN also has a stream available, though it too requires a qualifying television provider.

Or, simply if you are looking for a contractless, event pass or without cable service then you can try this for a good deal on MyHockeyPass. Where you can stream the game by paying only $9.98, there are no long-term conditions or no monthly subscription needed. As well as this service not asking your location, you can watch the Frozen Four 2021 Live Stream from anywhere any place without a VPN or Cable connection.

Game Preview according to Star Tribune

St. Cloud State: The Huskies (20-10), runners-up in the NCHC tournament, have defeated Boston University, Boston College and Minnesota State Mankato in the NCAA tournament. St. Cloud State has been a Division I team since 1987-88 and this is its second Frozen Four appearance. In Thursday’s semifinal win, the Huskies scored the game-winner on Nolan Walker’s deflection with 54 seconds remaining.

Massachusetts: The Minutemen (19-5-4), who won the Hockey East tournament, defeated Lake Superior State, Bemidji State and Minnesota Duluth to reach the NCAA title game. A Division I program since 1993, UMass is in its second consecutive national title game, after falling 3-0 to UMD in the 2019 final. Read continue

