The U.S. women’s national team face The France women’s team at 3:00 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will broadcast the match. Team USA enters the match as FIFAâ€™s No. 1-ranked team in womenâ€™s soccer, coming off a win in the 2021 SheBelieves Cup earlier this year. Check the USWNT vs France Live game here

The most-capped player by far on this roster is forwardÂ Eugenie Le Sommer, who has 174 caps and is also the leading scorer on the roster with 86 international goals. Fellow forwardÂ KadidiatouÂ Diani has 63 caps and 13 goals while Valerie Gauvin (16), Marie-AntoinetteÂ KatotoÂ (10) and VivianeÂ AsseyiÂ (10) also bring double-digit goals to the French attack.

USWNT vs France Match info

Date: Tuesday, April 13

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: Stade OcÃ©ane — Le Havre, France

TV channel: ESPN2

Online Telecast: Watch Here

France vs USA Preview

The team had its 16-match winning streak snapped by Sweden and will want to get back to its winning ways against France. The streak began back in 2019 in Le Have as this upcoming match will mark the 25th meeting between the two sides.

The USWNT haven’t lost a match since January 2019, when it was defeated by France, 3-1. Later that year, however, the USWNT defeated France in the World Cup quarterfinals in Paris.

Even without the aforementioned stars, France have talent all across the roster, and players like Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Diani, and Sandy Baltimore could have a significant impact in the match for France’s attack.

The France female soccer team have played three friendly games in 2021 so far. They have opened the year with a 2-0 win over Switzerland on February 20. Three days later, on February 23, they faced them again and grabbed another 2-0 win. On April 9, the Blues then added a 3-1 win over England.

USWNT Roster?

Goalkeepers (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (8): Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, France), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, England), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley Oâ€™Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders (6): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, England), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, England), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (6): Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United, England), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)

France vs USWNT Live Stream From Anywhere

The 2021 International Friendly matchÂ between France and theÂ USWNT,Â to be played onÂ Tuesday, at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, will be broadcasted onÂ ESPN2Â in the United States.

If you not signed up yet, the path is likely to be a $ 4.99 soccer bundle. It not only buys France vs United States for you but also gives an annual ESPN2 subscription (usually costs only $ 50). Those users who already have an ESPN + subscription, can today’s soccer match easily here

