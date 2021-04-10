Conor Benn is up against perhaps his toughest opponent yet when he meets Samuel Vargas in London on April 10. The World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Welterweight Title is on the line this Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. The champion, Conor Benn (17-0), defends his title against the challenger, Samuel Vargas (31-6-2), with his hardware and perfect record on the line. Joining Benn and Vargas on the card are three other title fights and a pair of fights on the undercard.

Vargas has a tough one ahead of him as the challenger, having lost three of his last five fights since September 2018. His last fight was a knock-out loss against Vergil Ortiz Jr for the WBA Gold Welterweight Title in July of last year.

Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas Broadcasting Information

Date: Saturday, April 10

Start Time: 2:00 pm ET

Location: Copper Box – London, England

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Online Coverage: Click here to Watch (from anywhere)

In addition to his individual struggles in the ring, he faces the undefeated Benn who has successfully defended the title three times since claiming the vacant title in July 2018 against Cedrick Peynaud.

“TIME TO SEE IF HE CAN FIGHT AS MUCH AS HE TALKS” @therealsvargas says that @ConorNigel is a strong young fighter but questions whether he back up his chat in the ring #BennVargas pic.twitter.com/KK0uXp2sw2 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) April 10, 2021

When is the Benn vs Vargas WBC Title Fight

Conor Benn will defend his WBC International Welterweight Title against Samuel Vargas on Saturday, April 10, 2021. The fight card starts at 7:00pm local time in London, England, and 2pm EST in the United States.

Benn vs Vargas fight for WBC Title Fight Live Online



Benn vs Vargas will stream live on Saturday on DAZN, â€œeverywhere except the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and China,â€� according to the serviceâ€™s website. Fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the Briton, Benn, fight on Sky Sports Arena and the Sky App.

You can be streamed via the PremiumTV app on FightPass, as well as in a web browser in all applicable areas like USA, UK, Canada, the home country of Vargas.

Today’s first is available on an event pass plan of $9.99 for access to exclusive boxing matches of some of the biggest names in the sport, behind-the-scenes content, original series, fight archives, and more.

What Are the Odds for Benn vs Vargas

If youâ€™re looking for some betting action on Saturday, the Benn vs Vargas title fight may be one to avoid, unless including it in a parlay. According to SportsBettingDime.com, Benn, the champion, is the overwhelming favorite at -1667. For those feeling lucky that want to take the veteran Vargas over the younger Benn, +700 odds for the challenger would be a decent payday, however unlikely.

What is the Card for Benn vs Vargas

The fight card for Benn vs Vargas features four title fights, as well as a pair of undercard fights, which will open the action on Saturday at the Copper Box Arena in London, England. The first undercard fight is a heavyweight bout between Nick Campbell and Peter Frohlich, which will be the professional debut for Campbell. A former rugby player, Campbell will cut his teeth against the veteran Frohlich, who has lost his last six fights since May 2019, and is just 2-30-1 professionally.mThe second fight on the undercard is John Hedges (1-0) vs Stanko Jermelic (0-5) in a four-round light-heavyweight bout.

The main card then starts with Savannah Marshall (9-0) defending her WBO World Female Middleweight Title from the challenger, Maria Lindberg (19-6-2). Marshall claimed the vacant title last October against Hannah Rankin, winning by TKO. All but two of her professional fights have been won by KO or TKO. Lindbergâ€™s last fight was a victory in December 2019, which was a unanimous decision, following a missed opportunity to claim five titles against Ema Kozin that October.

Following Marshall vs Lindberg is Shannon Courtenay (6-1) vs Ebanie Bridges (5-0) for the vacant WBA bantamweight title, then Ukashir Farooq (14-1) vs Alexander Espinoza (20-1-2) before the main event

Benn v Vargas: Undercard

MAIN EVENT: Conor Benn v Samuel Vargas â€“ for WBA continental welterweight title

Shannon Courtenay v Ebanie Bridges â€“ for vacant WBA female bantamweight title

Savannah Marshall v Maria Lindberg â€“ for WBO female middleweight title

Ukashir Farooq v Alexander Espinoza â€“ for WBC international silver bantanweight title

John Hedges v Stanko JermelicÂ â€“ super-middleweight contest

Nick Campbell vs Peter Frohlich â€“ heavyweight contest

The post [Fight] Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas Live Streams: Full fight for WBC Title Fight Online appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: [Fight] Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas Live Streams: Full fight for WBC Title Fight Online