The FA Cup continues this weekend, April 17-18, with the semi-finals, starting with Chelsea vs Manchester City on Saturday. Both clubs are coming in hot after advancing to the semi-finals in the UEFA Champions League as well. Sitting on opposite sides of that bracket, fans are getting a potential preview of a Champions League final in their FA Cup match.

Unlike their action in the UEFA Champions League, the FA Cup is single elimination; Someoneâ€™s dreams for multiple titles will end on Saturday in Wembley Stadium. Watch LIVE

The victor on Saturday will learn their opponent in the finals on Sunday when Leicester City and Southampton competing in the other semi-final. For both of the clubs playing on Sunday, itâ€™s their last hope for any title this season and is bound to present a good match.

When is the Man City vs Chelsea FA Cup Match

The semi-final match between Manchester City and Chelsea is Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm EST. The semi-finals for the FA Cup are being played at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

When is the Leicester City vs Southampton FA Cup Match

Leicester City and Chelsea will play their FA Cup semi-final match on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 6:30pm GMT / 1:30pm EST. The winner of the match will advance to the FA Cup Final against the winner from Saturdayâ€™s match.

In the UK, Saturdayâ€™s match between Manchester City and Chelsea will broadcast on BBC One. Sundayâ€™s match between Leicester City and Southampton will broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate with a subscription. Highlights from the match can be found on BBC One later Sunday evening.

In the United States, the FA Cup wonâ€™t broadcast on television and is available exclusively via stream.

Free Stream for Manchester City vs Chelsea FA Cup 2021

Unfortunately, the FA Cup doesn’t stream anywhere for free, at least anywhere that is trustworthy. For the best value, we recommend PremiumTV. PremiumTV is available worldwide with no contract or VPN required, and events can be purchased on an individual basis. Saturdayâ€™s match between Manchester City and Chelsea is available for just $4.99.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Preview

Although Chelsea’s record in recent home encounters against this opposition is relative than respectable – winning two and drawing one of the last four in all competitions – they do not come into this clash in top form.

Having remained unbeaten for his first 14 matches and kept a clean sheetÂ in 23 of those, Thomas Tuchel has now seen his side lose two of their last four and concede seven times in those fixtures.

This does not bode well for a game against a Citizens side in high spirits after finally breaking their Champions League semi-final hoodoo with a 16th consecutive victory on the road in all competitions.

Chelsea vs Manchester City team news?

Manchester City will be without Sergio Aguero in the capital but otherwise, Guardiola has a fully fit squad to chose from.

â€œNo not, yet,” he said when asked about Aguero.

“Yeah, (everyone else) are OK. Tired, but in a good mood. They are OK.

“Imagine playing this game after not qualifying for the Champion League semis, it would be much tougher.

A 3-1 win over Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup signalled the end of Lampard’s tenure in the Stamford Bridge hotseat, and Tuchel has, unsurprisingly, navigated tests against Barnsley and Sheffield United without seeing his defence breached in the previous two rounds.

Should the Blues manage to get one over perennial cup winners Man City, it will mark the fourth time in five seasons that they have reached the showpiece event in England’s premier cup competition – with a fifth-round defeat to Manchester United in 2018-19 being the only exception – and a 15th final would put them third on the all-time list behind Arsenal (21) and Man United (20)

