The green flag officially flies on the Formula 1 season on Sunday, April 18 with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix taking place in the 40026 Imola BO, Italy.

Weekend qualifying has the Red Bull Honda driven by Max Verstappen in first position, posting a field-best 1:28.997 on Saturday, leading the 20 drivers. His Red Bull Honda teammate, Sergio Perez, also had a good qualifying session, starting just 10 spots back at 11. Watch F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Live stream from anywhere, Practice and Final Race

Hamilton’s win wasn’t without controversy, though: Verstappen passed Hamilton by exceeding track limits in the closing laps, with the Red Bull driver being forced to give up the spot to Hamilton by race control. Verstappen wasn’t pleased, but an advantage was gained. Rules are rules.

Friday = solid start to the weekend for @ScuderiaFerrari Will Charles or Carlos (or both!) make it into your #F1Fantasy squad for the #ImolaGP? You can make up to three substitutions for free, right up until the start of qualifying on Saturday — Formula 1 (@F1) April 16, 2021

Hamilton edged out Verstappen by one second at Emilia Romagna last year, though the Red Bull Honda team had the stronger finish. Verstappen had the fastest lap of the event in the 48th lap, helping him finish second, while teammate Alexander Albon finished third. Albon is currently demoted from Formula 1.

When Is The 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Grix

Quick housekeeping note: Formula 1 has changed the schedule of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix to ensure cars are not on track at the same time as the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Friday’s practice saw Bottas go quickest, beating Hamilton by 0.01 seconds while Leclerc crashed. Final practice is at 10am on Saturday 17th April followed by Quali at 1pm (an hour earlier than originally planned). Then it’s lights out for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday at 2pm UK time.

How to Watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will air live on RacePass at 9 am EST on April 18. You can get started with RacePass at a one time payment of $4.99. They offer a simple pricing system. Just pay once and enjoy the full coverage of F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. In Latin America, Fox Sports and ESPN will both have coverage, while RDS, TSN and Discovery Velocity will broadcast the race in Canada.

Those in the United Kingdom can watch their countryman Lewis Hamilton in the race on Sky Sports F1, while Verstappen fans in the Netherlands can view the race on Ziggo.

Formula 1Â live stream for Emilia RomagnaÂ Grand Prix

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four major OTT TV streaming options that carry ESPN â€” fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV and AT&T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options. Or just pay only $4.99 events to pass offer here.

How to Stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Free

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix doesnâ€™t stream for free on any service, but racing fans can take advantage of a seven-day trial of F1 TV. The trial period is only available for at the F1 TV Pro level (live races), and once per year.

Last yearâ€™s race at Imola was its first Formula 1 round for 14 years. It previously held the Italian Grand Prix in 1980 and the San Marino Grand Prix from 1981 to 2006, typically in early May or late April. The track is situated around 90 kilometres north-west of the republic its F1 race was once named after

2020 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix – STARTING GRID Pos. Driver Nat. Team 1 Valtteri Bottas FIN Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team 3 Max Verstappen NED Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 4 Pierre Gasly FRA Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 5 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Renault F1 Team 6 Alexander Albon THA Aston Martin Red Bull Racing 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 8 Daniil Kvyat RUS Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 9 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 10 Carlos Sainz ESP McLaren F1 Team 11 Sergio Perez MEX BWT Racing Point F1 Team 12 Esteban Ocon FRA Renault F1 Team 13 George Russell GBR Williams Racing 14 Sebastian Vettel GER Scuderia Ferrari 15 Lance Stroll CAN BWT Racing Point F1 Team 16 Romain Grosjean FRA Haas F1 Team 17 Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas F1 Team 18 Kimi Raikkonen FIN Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen 19 Nicholas Latifi CAN Williams Racing 20 Antonio Giovinazzi ITA Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen

