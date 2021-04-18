Round 2 of the Formula 1 season is upon us with the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend, April 18, 2021. Lewis Hamilton picked up the top qualifying spot on Saturday with a best lap time of 1:14.411.

Heâ€™s sure excited to pick up that lead position, especially with Sergio Perez between himself and Max Verstappen. Verstappen, starting in third, is six points behind Hamilton in the standings after finishing second at Bahrain. Perez, of course, is Verstappenâ€™s teammate, however, and may put aside a win to help him pass Hamilton.

Hamilton won the first race of the season in Bahrain, and looks to create more separation from Verstappen. The rest of the field will be interesting, but the competition between these two is sure to be tighter than turn seven. Hamilton should be comfortable, as he set the lap record for the course just last year, a mark topped by the top eight qualifiers Saturday. Of course, Hamilton did win the race in 2020 on his way to winning the Formula 1 World Championship.

When is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix is on Sunday, April 18, 2021 in Imola, Italy at 15:00 GMT+2 / 9am EST. The second round of the season, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix returned to the F1 schedule in 2020.

Where Can I Watch the Emilia Romagna Formula 1 Race



The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will broadcast live around the world, and in the United States is on ESPN. In addition to traditional cable and satellite services, ESPN is available on FuboTV, Hulu TV, Sling TV (orange) and YouTube TV. All services are available for $64.99 per month, with the exception of Sling TV which is just $35 per month, though has fewer channels. If you havenâ€™t used them already, each service has a seven-day trial offer, except Sling TV.

Where Can I Stream the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix today



The Emilia Romagna Prix can be streamed around the world on F1 TV, Formula 1â€™s mobile streaming service. Subscriptions are available one-time fee $6.99 event pass deals F1 TV gives fans a live stream of every track session for every grand prix. Subscribers also have access to specific driver onboard cameras and team radios. The streaming service covers F1, F2, F3 and the Porsche Supercup.

In addition, to live races, F1 TV comes with Formula 1â€™s race archive, including full race replays and highlights.

Free Stream for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Unfortunately, there isnâ€™t a free stream available for this event, at least one that is trustworthy. For racing fans looking for an affordable option for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, we recommend checking out PremiumTV. This weekend, PremiumTV has the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for just $6.99. PremiumTV offers the sport and entertainment events youâ€™re looking for, with no contract or VPN necessary.

The post Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live (4-18-21) FREE Stream Formula 1 final race Overview appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix live (4-18-21) FREE Stream Formula 1 final race Overview