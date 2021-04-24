The USATF Grand Prix at Oregon Relays takes place this Saturday, April 24 at the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregonâ€“the same venue that will host the upcoming U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials taking place in June. This will be the first opportunity for professional athletes to compete at the stadium since renovations were completed. Watch online

The field includes several athletes who are expected to be medal favorites this summer in Tokyo. Allyson Felix and Noah LylesÂ are among the big names competing on Saturday. Felix, who will attempt to make her fifth Olympic team this summer, will compete in the 100m on Saturday but is expected to enter the 400m and the 200m at trials. Lyles, the reigning world champion in the 200m and 4x100m relay, will compete in the 100m against countryman and Olympic medal favorite Trayvon Bromell.

USATF Grand Prix at the Oregon Relays:

Where: Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon

When: Saturday, April 24

Start Time: 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream live: Watch online or with the NBC Sports App

Last time out, the Ducks combined for six wins at the dual-host West Coast Classic. Kemba Nelson (100m) and Jackson Mestler (3,000m SC) each posted NCAA top-10 performances in their respective wins. Nelson posted a winning time of 11.18 in Tucson while Jackson Mestler stopped the clock in 8:44.84 to win the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Full list of Ducks in the NCAA top 10 is below.

Ducks in the NCAA Top 10

MEN

100 meters â€“ 10. Xavier Nairne â€“ 10.20

800 meters â€“ 2. Cole Hocker â€“ 1:46.60

800 meters â€“ 8. Luis Peralta â€“ 1:47.55

1,500 meters â€“ 10. Cole Hocker â€“ 3:38.99

3,000m SC â€“ 4. Jackson Mestler â€“ 8:44.84

4x100m relay â€“ 7. Williams/Bouchereau/Daniel/Nairne â€“ 39.02

High jump â€“ 3. Ben Milligan â€“ 2.25m/7-4.5

Decathlon â€“ 4. Max Vollmer â€“ 7,695 points

WOMEN

100 meters â€“ 6. Kemba Nelson â€“ 11.18

200 meters â€“ 4. Kemba Nelson â€“ 22.79w

10,000 meters â€“ 7. Carmela Cardama Baez â€“ 32:57.01

3,000m SC â€“ 9. Aneta Konieczek â€“ 9:59.42

Through the first four weeks of their outdoor campaign, the Men of Oregon are ranked sixth in the most recent USTFCCCA poll while the Women of Oregon check in at No. 13 nationally.

Playing with the Pros

Charlie Hunter (800m), Kemba Nelson (100m) and Emily Sloan (100mH) are all scheduled to compete Saturday during the USATF Grand Prix. Prelims of the women’s 100 meters start at 1:15 p.m. (PT) with the men’s 800 at 3:25 p.m. and the 100-meter hurdles to follow at 3:33 p.m.

#ProDucks competing at Oregon Relays/USATF Grand Prix

MEN

Cravon Gillespie â€“ 100m

Marcus Chambers â€“ 400m

Johnny Gregorek â€“ 1,500m

Eric Jenkins â€“ 1,500m

Sam Prakel â€“ 1,500m

Damarcus Simpson â€“ long jump

WOMEN

Hannah Cunliffe â€“ 100m

Jenna Prandini â€“ 100m

Phyllis Francis â€“ 400m

Susan Ejore â€“ 800m

Raevyn Rogers â€“ 800m

Alli Cash â€“ 1,500m

Jessica Hull â€“ 5,000m

Chaquinn Cook â€“ triple jump

