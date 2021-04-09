The first day of The PGA Masters Tournament 2021 is officially in the past as the golfers look to make adjustments heading into Day 2 from Augusta National. Justin Rose is the field leader at -7, a four-stroke advantage, finishing the 18 holes in 65 strokes.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson pitches in for birdie at the difficult No. 11. #themasters pic.twitter.com/C777X8FKhp — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2021

Perhaps the most interesting story to come out of day-one is the struggle of the odds favorite, Dustin Johnson, who hit 74 for the first round. Now, thereâ€™s plenty of time for the golfers to catch up to the competition, and thereâ€™s more than enough action for fans who may have missed the opening round.

When Is The Masters Tournament 2021

The Masters started Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Augusta National in Georgia for the 87th time, and runs through the 11th. Justin Rose is the surprise leader heading into the second day with a four-stroke advantage.

Rose will tee off with Group 9 on Friday at 9:36am EST / 6:36am PST, a couple of hours before some of the bigger American names take the course in the afternoon. For tee times, be sure to check out Masters.com.

TV Schedule & how to stream the Masters round 2 live online

Coverage for the second day of the PGA Masters Tournament 2021 begins on Friday, April 9 at 8am EST for the United States audience on Masters.com with live action from the range. The stream from the website is free, with a number of feeds from the event available to select from simultaneously.

f you are staying in the United States and you are a crazy fan of golf, obviously, you won’t miss the 2021 Masters Tournament. You can watch the full coverage for 4 days on CBS and ESPN which are available with cable and satellite providers, as well as streaming services such as YouTubeTV, Hulu LIVE, SlingTV Orange, and FuboTV.

But we recommended you the best and easy way for streaming Masters live stream here, the service we recommend because you must like a contract less service where you no bound for a long time.

Standing Players of Round 1 Masters Golf 2021

Top 10 Standings in Round 1 of The Masters Tournament 2021

After day one, the opening favorite to win The Masters, Dustin Johnson, is nowhere to be found near the top 10, currently tied for 30th. In his place is Justin Rose, who is now getting +350 odds as the favorite, nearly 500 points better than Jordan Speith. Speith is currently tied for 8th in The Tournament, but still has odds to win at +800.

The Masters 2021 Round 2 Tee Times (All Are Eastern Times)

9:36 a.m.â€”Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

9:48 a.m.â€”Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

10:06 a.m.â€”Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

10:30 a.m.â€”Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

10:42 a.m.â€”Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

10:54 a.m.â€”Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

1:24 p.m.â€”Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:36 p.m.â€”Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci

1:48 p.m.â€”Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

2 p.m.â€”Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

LEADERBOARD

65 – Justin Rose (ENG)

69 – Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)

70 – Will Zalatoris, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed

71 – Kim Si-woo (KOR), Jason Kokrak, Shane Lowry (IRL), Tyrrell Hatton (ENG), Jordan Spieth

72 – Michael Thompson, Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Jon Rahm (ESP), Xander Schauffele, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Marc Leishman (AUS)

73 – Hudson Swafford, Henrik Stenson (SWE), Brendon Todd, Corey Conners (CAN), Viktor Hovland (NOR), Paul Casey (ENG), Gary Woodland, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

74 – Matt Jones (AUS), Stewart Cink, Sebastian Munoz (COL), Bernhard Langer (GER), Ian Poulter (ENG), Charl Schwartzel (RSA), Harris English, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Dustin Johnson, Martin Laird (SCO), Bernd Wiesberger (AUT), Robert MacIntyre (SCO), Matt Wallace (ENG), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Ryan Palmer, Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), Matthew Fitzpatrick (ENG), Max Homa, Adam Scott (AUS), Tony Finau, Cameron Smith (AUS)

75 – Robert Streb, Joaquin Niemann (CHI), Daniel Berger, Jimmy Walker, Jose Maria Olazabal (ESP), Kevin Na, Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (MEX)

76 – Dylan Frittelli (RSA), Jim Herman, Ian Woosnam (WAL), Danny Willett (ENG), Matthew Wolff, Sergio Garcia (ESP), Rory McIlroy (NIR), Lanto Griffin, a-Charles Osborne, Billy Horschel, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (RSA)

77 – Jason Day (AUS), Zach Johnson, Im Sung-jae (KOR)

78 – Lee Westwood (ENG), Brian Gay, Mike Weir (CAN), Victor Perez (FRA), Matt Kuchar 79 – Vijay Singh (FIJ), C.T. Pan (TPE), Fred Couples, Patrick Cantlay

80 – a-Tyler Strafaci

81 – Sandy Lyle (SCO)

82 – a-Joe Long (AUS), Carlos Ortiz (MEX)

84 – Larry Mize

