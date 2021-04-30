In less than 24 hours, the Jacksonville Jaguars will officially be on the clock to make the first selection of the 2021 NFL Draft. Over the next three days, 259 draft-eligible players will be selected over seven rounds, but it all starts with the anticipation of the first pick. From that moment the dominos will fall as they may, each team reacting to the pick before there.

Following the unique, exclusively virtual program in 2020, the NFL Draft is back this year in-person in Cleveland and will feature 12 high-profile prospects on-site, fans and the return of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s hugs.

The 86th annual NFL Draft will welcome the return of a few of the staples that made the event so wildly popular pre-pandemic, as it kicks off Thursday night from downtown Cleveland, Ohio with coverage of the first round of selections.

The Draft which was held in an entirely virtual format during the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic last year, will feature an in-person set up this year with a main stage for draft pick announcements. With Lake Erie serving as a backdrop, 12 high-profile NFL prospects will be on hand with another 45 attending virtually around the country. And in case you missed not seeing it last year, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be back this year, fully vaccinated and ready to shell out his iconic draft day hugs to the newly-minted pros.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock with the No. 1 pick, as the festivities are set to kick off Thursday night with Round 1. The projected overall No. 1 pick is the generational talent out of Clemson – quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will be joining the draft event virtually. Lawrence lived up to the hype and then some of being the No. 1 recruit out of high school, leading Clemson to the national championship in 2018, a national title game appearance in 2019 and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2020. In three seasons, Lawrence threw for 90 TDs and 10,098 total yards, while also rushing for 18 TDs and a total of 943 yards. The Jaguars, who have finished nine of the last ten seasons with ten or more losses, should benefit immediately from Lawrence’s play-making abilities. Don’t miss the topics NFL Draft 2021 Online guide

There aren’t many guarantees, aside from the fact that Clemson 6-6 junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence will likely be headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first overall pick. The Jaguars will likely not need much time to send up the pick when they are on the clock since reportedly Lawrence has had the Jaguars’ playbook in his position for weeks now.

The Jaguars have experimented with several quarterbacks over the last few years from Blake Bortles to Gardner Minshew, but new head coach Urban Meyer will likely be starting his Jaguars coaching career off with the franchise’s quarterback of the future in tow. The Jags did their research on the quarterback class that also includes Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, and Justin Fields, but they seem to feel like Lawrence is the head of the class.

Most mock drafts have BYU quarterback Zach Wilson going to the New York Jets, and we also see the Jets strengthening their position behind center with the addition of Wilson. With a prospect like Wilson, the Jets had no problem unloading Sam Darnold earlier this month for three draft picks, including a sixth-rounder this year.

With receivers like Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims and Josh Doctson, the Jets badly needed a permanent fixture at quarterback that was a natural fit for coach Mike LaFleur’s offense.

Where the draft goes from the number two pick is a mystery. With San Francisco trading up to number three, many believe Alabama’s QB, Mac Jones is the shoo-in pick for the 49ers. Just don’t tell 49ers fans that. There could be a lot of movement here. Apparently, the 49ers reached out to Aaron Rodgers, who doesn’t want to stick around Green Bay, and there have been talks about Jimmy Garoppolo reuniting with Bill Belichick in New England.

Jones is a good fit for Kyle Shanahan, but Trey Lance could be a good fit here as well, or the Niners could surprise everyone and pair George Kittle with Florida TE Kyle Pitts. Will the 49ers even still have the third pick when the clock starts for them? My gut says they do and Jones is their man, but there’s also something about the way they’ve been tight-lipped that gives me an inkling that something else could be in store.

