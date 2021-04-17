Chelsea face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday evening at Wembley. Both sides will kick on from their Champions League progressions in midweek to book their place in the final, after they both sealed semi-final spots, seeing off FC Porto and Borussia Dortmund respectively. Watch Chelsea vs Man City Live Online Here

Both clubs booked their spots in the semi-finals of the Champions League in midweek, as Thomas Tuchel‘s men overcame Porto 2-1 on aggregate while Pep Guardiola‘s quarter-final hoodoo ended with a dominant 4-2 success over two legs against Borussia Dortmund.

Kick-off time

The United Kingdom at 17:30 (Local)

United States at 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

For UK supporters, the game will be broadcasted live on BBC One and available via the BBC iPlayer. US customers can view the Premier League clash live on ESPN+. Alternative try PremiumTV only $4.99 (Worldwide)

Manchester City’s hopes at a quadruple are still alive after the club advanced to the Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Chelsea and City nearly met in last year’s FA Cup final, but an inspired Arsenal dispatched City in the semifinals and beat Chelsea to the trophy in the delayed 2020 final in August.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Predictions

In fact, those 3/4 (1.75) odds are well worth backing on Manchester City remaining on course for the quadruple by consigning Chelsea to a third defeat in five.

Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Preview

Although Chelsea’s record in recent home encounters against this opposition is relative than respectable – winning two and drawing one of the last four in all competitions – they do not come into this clash in top form.

Having remained unbeaten for his first 14 matches and kept a clean sheetÂ in 23 of those, Thomas Tuchel has now seen his side lose two of their last four and concede seven times in those fixtures.

This does not bode well for a game against a Citizens side in high spirits after finally breaking their Champions League semi-final hoodoo with a 16th consecutive victory on the road in all competitions.

What is the early Chelsea vs Manchester City team news?

Manchester City will be without Sergio Aguero in the capital but otherwise, Guardiola has a fully fit squad to chose from.

â€œNo not, yet,” he said when asked about Aguero.

“Yeah, (everyone else) are OK. Tired, but in a good mood. They are OK.

“Imagine playing this game after not qualifying for the Champion League semis, it would be much tougher.

A 3-1 win over Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup signalled the end of Lampard’s tenure in the Stamford Bridge hotseat, and Tuchel has, unsurprisingly, navigated tests against Barnsley and Sheffield United without seeing his defence breached in the previous two rounds.

Should the Blues manage to get one over perennial cup winners Man City, it will mark the fourth time in five seasons that they have reached the showpiece event in England’s premier cup competition – with a fifth-round defeat to Manchester United in 2018-19 being the only exception – and a 15th final would put them third on the all-time list behind Arsenal (21) and Man United (20).

Tuchel’s first two defeats in the Stamford Bridge hotseat hardly requires the panic button to be pressed, and the fatigued Blues’ goal-shy showing in midweek did not matter whatsoever as they booked their place in the Champions League semis, but the normally-resilient Chelsea defence now boasts just one clean sheet in four games. Read Continue

