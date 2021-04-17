Jake Paul takes on Ben Askren tonight in Atlanta and on pay-per-view Fight. Paul (2-0) squares off with Askren, who has never had a professional boxing bout before but is a storied mixed martial artist (19-2-0) and professional wrestler. Watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Live.

Jake Paul gets back to the boxing ring this evening to confront previous MMA champion Ben Askren in the headliner of a Triller Fight Club pay-per-see show, what begins at 9 pm ET. Two free sessions will air on Fite TV at 8 pm ET, and we’ll be here from that time with live updates from the show, which will likewise highlight different melodic exhibitions and who knows what else.

Paul vs Askren Full Fight Online

Date: April 17

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Atlanta

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Live on: FITE TV (UK)

Live On: FITE TV (US)

Live Stream: Stream here

You can order the PPV through your cable provider, but if you donâ€™t have cable or you want to watch the fights on your computer, phone, Roku, Firestick, video game console or other connected-to-TV streaming device.

Paul vs Askren Fight Preview

Jake Paul became a viral sensation with his impressive first-round knockout of Nate Robinson in his last outing on the undercard of the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. exhibition. Askren hasnâ€™t competed in combat sports since Oct. 26, 2019 when he lost via technical submission to Demian Maia. Askren announced his MMA retirement a month later.

After months of back and forth, Jake Paul and Ben Askren are finally getting in the ring for their highly-anticipated fight. Askren is Paulâ€™s first legitimate challenger, with the YouTuber previously knocking out fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib and retired NBA player Nate Robinson.

Askren has quite the resume, especially in comparison to Paulâ€™s past competition. He is a former NCAA wrestling champion and Olympic wrestler. He recently retired from MMA with a 19-2 record. As for the money from the fight: Paul will make $690,000, while Askrenâ€™s pay starts at $500,000. Itâ€™s also likely that both will get a percentage of the PPV sales.

Paul and Askren said?

Jake Paul: â€œI started boxing two years ago and Iâ€™m still going to knock his ass out faster than Masvidal. â€œThese MMA guys think because they throw punches they know how to box.

â€œThe world complained because I knocked out a basketball player and not a real fighter. So now Iâ€™m giving the people what they want by taking on a â€˜real fighter.â€™

â€œAfter Ben Askren is added to my knockout meme collection, what can anybody say?

â€œAskren has 20-something MMA fights has been in there with Robbie Lawler, heâ€™s a tough guy. I think anyone would have been knocked out by Masvidalâ€™s knee. That knee that landed would have knocked anyone out.

â€œBut these MMA guys, just because they throw punches they think they can box.

â€œThis is why Iâ€™m confident in my ability to destroy this guy. They have no head movement, theyâ€™re slow, they arenâ€™t going to the gym every day and boxing.â€�

Watch Paul vs Askren Live Stream Full fight from outside the country

Below we’ve listed all of the best places to live stream the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight online in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – as well as highlighting which countries have the cheapest Paul vs Askren PPV prices.

The Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view event costs $49.99 in the United States. The fight can be ordered at FITE.TV, Triller.com, and major cable/satellite TV providers. Best deals for Jake fight stream here

Your purchase on FITE gets you immediate access to live stream the Triller Fight Club PPV event online. Youâ€™ll also be able to watch unlimited replays after the fight is over.

Main Event is charging US$39.99

Main Event is charging AU$29.95

Main Event is charging Canada cost CAD$49.99

Main Event is charging UKÂ£17

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Online Without Cable

You can also find the fight through a range of cable services including DirecTV, Verizon, Spectrum, and Dish if you want to watch on the big screen as well. Be sure to tune in from 9pm ET / 6pm PT for the pre-fight card, with the main event expected to begin around 11pm ET / 8pm PT.

â€œPaul vs. Askrenâ€� PPV main card can be viewed through FITE TV. The PPV will cost $49.99.

â€œPaul vs. Askrenâ€� PPV main card can also be viewed through Triller Fight Club. That will also come with a $49.99 price tag.

Select â€œBuy $49.99â€�

Sign in with your FITE account credentials

If you donâ€™t already have a FITE account, download the FITE app on your phone or streaming device and sign up for free

Enter your payment information to purchase the PPV

You can then watch the fights on the FITE website or FITE app

Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg performing Online

First of all there is a legit A-list of music performances on tap, including Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer and also Mt. Westmore … which is Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40 performing together for the first time.

If that was the lineup for a day at Coachella, youâ€™d be pretty pumped to have tickets. A crazy amount of star power for any festival, much less a boxing show? No idea how much this cost, but Triller isnâ€™t doing this on the cheap.

The boxing bout between Jake Paul and Ben Askren is already expected to attract a lot of viewers. But now it seems there’s even more reason to check out the fight after it was announced that Snoop Dogg and Justin Bieber would be performing at the event.

