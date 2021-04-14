In a rematch of the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final, Liverpool takes on Real Madrid on Wednesday afternoon, hoping to advance in the 2021 UEFA Champions League tournament.

If Liverpool can get past Real Madrid to make it to the Semi-Finals, it would be nothing short of remarkable. Heading into leg two of the quarter-final, Real Madrid has a 3-1 aggregate lead over Liverpool and looks to build upon that.

@andrewrobertso5 considers it crucial for the Reds to re-assert a key principle of identity tonight…#LIVRMA | #UCL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2021

Liverpool has lost their last four matches against Real Madrid, including the first leg of this series last Tuesday. Real Madrid leads 4-3 in the all-time series between the historic clubs and looks to remain perfect in the 2021 tournament.

When is the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Quarter-Final

The second leg of the quarter-final series between Liverpool vs Real Madrid is on Wednesday, April 13, 2021, at 3pm EST / 12pm PST. Click here to watch this match online from anywhere.

Where to Watch the Liverpool vs Real Madrid Quarter-Final

The second leg of the quarter-final series between Liverpool vs Real Madrid from Liverpoolâ€™s home stadium, Anfield, will broadcast on TUDN in Spanish and Paramount+ in English as well as Spanish options in the United States. Additionally, the match is available around the globe, including on Movistar in Spain, and BT Sport in the United Kingdom.

TUDN, a of the Univision family, is available with a qualifying cable or satellite subscription such as Spectrum or DirecTV. If youâ€™re not looking to pick up a satellite or cable service, streaming provider FuboTV includes TUDN in their one-time payment package is only 4.99 per game

PremiumTV, a streaming-only service, is available through SmartTVâ€™s, game consoles, and streaming devices via the Paramount+ app. Plans for premiumtv start at $5.99 per game or go ad-free for $9.99 per month. Annual plans are available at $59.99 for the base service, or $99.99 for ad-free, though both ad-free options will have commercials during live TV events, such as the Champions League.

Free Stream for Liverpool vs Real Madrid Quarter-Final

While the only streams for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Liverpool and Real Madrid require a subscription, thereâ€™s a work-around for fans looking for the match. Both FuboTV and Paramount+ offer free trials of their services, provided you havenâ€™t used it already. The FuboTV trial is for seven days and will provide access to TUDN. The Paramount+ trial is also for seven days, providing both English and Spanish options.

Quarterfinal final leg-2: Liverpool vs Real Madrid Odds

As of April 8, 2021, Real Madrid had +500 odds (ex: bet $1 to win $5) to win the UEFA Champions League, whereas Liverpool had much greater odds to win it all at +1300. Liverpool bettors would love to see the club climb back in this series, down 3-1 aggregate, which would take significant over Real Madrid to do. While they might not win the leg, the sportsbook Bovada has Liverpool as the favorite to win Wednesdayâ€™s match, though again, not necessarily to advance in the tournament. Liverpool is getting even treatment on the win, with no money to be gained, while Real Madrid is at +240, and the outcome of â€œdrawâ€� is at +300. A spread of just half a point, it doesnâ€™t sound favorable for Liverpool to advance to the semi-finals.

