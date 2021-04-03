The WBO Jr. Lightweight title on the line Saturday, April 3, 2021, but make no mistake, the bout is between two giants in the sport as Carl Frampton (28-2) challenges Jamel Herring (22-2) in Dubai. Watch Frampton vs Herring Live Stream from anywhere

Jamel Herring has twice defended the Jr. Lightweight title since claiming it in November 2019 against Masayuki Ito. At 35 years old, there are rumbles that Herring could be entering the ring for the last time in, win or lose. Should he go out on top, there are few opponents that a final defense would demonstrate his dominance against than in Carl Frampton, a champion in his own right.

#HerringFrampton â€“ a long time coming but it will be worth the wait. The BN preview: https://t.co/GT2RahrqGO pic.twitter.com/pzc845SQID — Boxing News (@BoxingNewsED) April 3, 2021

Like his opponent, Frampton is nearing the end of his career at 34 years old, and has said as much, stating his intent to retire if he loses this contest. According to Express.Co.UK, Frampton is chasing history, looking to claim champion status in three different weight classes, having previously possessed belts at the super-bantamweight and featherweight classes.

The eyes of the boxing world will be on their screens Saturday afternoon as these two fighters headline a card of three title fights, including the Vacant WBO International Jr. Bantamweight title, and the WBO Intercontinental Jr. Welterweight title that is currently held by Zhankosh Turarov. Hereâ€™s what you need to know to watch.

When is the Frampton vs Herring WBO Title Fight

Irelandâ€™s Carl Frampton will challenge Jamel Herring of the United States for the WBO Jr. Lightweight title on Saturday, April 3, 2021, with the undercard fights beginning at 2pm EST / 11am PST.

How to Stream Frampton vs Herring WBO Fight Online



The title fight between Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring, as well as the rest of the fight card, will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. But you can also watch the boxing via FightPass for $10.99 PPV one time payment, and gives boxing fans access to the FightPass Premium TV.

Boxing fans in the UK can watch the fights online here at 10pm local time, or stream it on mobile using one time payment watch Live HERE.

Who is the Favorite to Win Frampton vs Herring WBO Title Fight

According to Forbes.com, neither Carl Frampton or Jamel Herring enter this bout as a favorite, with both fighters carrying -120 odds into the ring. Opening odds favored Frampton -150 to Herring at +100, but action for the champion has seen the books even the odds.

What is the Main Card for Frampton vs Herring



Sharing the main card with Frampton vs Herring are a pair of WBO title fights. First, Donnie Nietes (42-1-5) and Pablo Carrillo (25-7-1) will go 10 rounds for the vacant WBO International Jr. Bantamweight title. Following them, Zhankosh Turarov (24-0) vs. Tyrone McKenna (21-2-1) will see the latter challenge for the former for the WBO Intercontinental Jr. Welterweight title in a 10-round bout.

WBO super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring (22-2, 10KOs) is making his third title defence having claimed the title from Masayuki Ito in May 2019. The American fighter last fought in September 2020 when he defeated Jonathan Oquendo – the Puerto Rican fighter was disqualified at the end of the 8th round due to repeated intentional headbutts. That was his sixth win in a row since he suffered the second defeat of his career in August 2017 against Ladarius Miller.

Carl Frampton (28-2, 16KOs) will make history by becoming the first Irish boxer to become a three-weight world champion should he successfully claim the WBO world super-featherweight title in this bout. Although the Northern Irish star has won two consecutive fights since he lost against Josh Warrington in December 2018, he has suffered with some hand injury problems since the summer of 2019. The Jackal fractured his hand after an ornament fell on it back in August 2019 and then four months later he had surgery on both hands following his win over Tyler McCreary. Frampton insists that the hand problems which caused this fight to be postponed from the original date in February are unrelated but there will still be some question marks on whether those past injury issues will be a factor.

