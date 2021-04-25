The EFL Cup, currently known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reason will conclude the 2020-21 season with the final match between Man City vs Tottenham. The Carabao cup final will take place at Wembley on Sunday. It’s the Mourinho-less Spurs against Pep’s favorites at Wembley. Here is all the info you need to watch Man City vs Tottenham EFL Cup 2020-21 (League Cup) final live stream online from anywhere.

Spurs are hoping to win the trophy just days after getting rid of their manager

Man City vs Tottenham EFL Cup 2020-21 final viewing information

Date : Sunday, April 25

: Sunday, April 25 Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Wembley Stadium — London, England

: Wembley Stadium — London, England TV:Â Sky Sports

Sky Sports Live stream: PremiumTV,

PremiumTV, Odds:Â City -200; Draw +360; Spurs +500

Storylines, Possible Lineups and News

Manchester CityÂ make six changes from their midweek Premier League win at Aston Villa as they bid to retain the Carabao Cup.

Kevin de Bruyne is the headline return after proving his fitness following an ankle knock but Sergio Aguero begins on the bench.

Zack Steffen starts in goal, while Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling are the other returnees.

Manchester City XI:Â Steffen, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling.

Substitutes:Â Ederson, Ake, Jesus, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Bernardo, Torres, Mendy.

Harry KaneÂ will carry Tottenham’s hopes of an upset after recovering in quickfire fashion from his own ankle issues.

Harry Winks also earns a recall with Gareth Bale and Tanguy Ndombele the men to make away from the midweek Premier League win over Southampton.

Tottenham XI:Â Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, HÃ¸jbjerg, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas Moura, Son, Kane.

Substitutes:Â Hart, Sanchez, Tanganga, Sissoko, Alli, Ndombele, Lamela, Bergwijn, Bale.

What time is Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur kick-off?

Manchester City vs Tottenham kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday, April 25.

Is it on TV?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. You can also watch the match on the Sky Sports app or on Sky Go.

Coverage begins at 4pm.

What are the latest betting odds?

Manchester to lift the trophy: 2/7

Tottenham to lift the trophy: 5/2

Who is the referee?

Paul Tierney will be the man in the middle at Wembley Stadium.

He will be assisted by Lee Betts and Constantine Haztidakis, while the fourth official will be Peter Bankes.

Andre Marriner will be the VAR and Adrian Holmes the assistant VAR.

Match facts

This is Manchester Cityâ€™s sixth appearance in the League Cup final in the last seven years, and they have won the last three.

If Guardiolaâ€™s men are triumphant on Sunday they would equal Liverpoolâ€™s record of four consecutive trophies.

Victory would also see them draw level with the Reds with the most wins ever (eight).

City have not lost any of their last 19 ties in this competition since defeat to Manchester United in October 2016.

Tottenham are in their first League Cup final since a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in 2015. Interim boss Ryan Mason was in the starting lineup that day.

Spursâ€™ last piece of silverware was the 2008 League Cup final â€“ the fourth time they had lifted the trophy.

Manchester City won 3-0 in the most recent meeting between the two sides in February.

Gareth Bale has six goals and two assists in his last six starts. The Welshman was an extra-time substitute in Spursâ€™ 2009 League Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

