Monday as the 2021 World Curling Championships continues in Calgary, Alberta. Canada, the host team for the tournament, will be playing two matches on Monday, facing the American squad in the early matchup before taking on South Korea later in the day. The United States currently sits at 3-1 in pool play. The American scored wins over China, Germany and Japan before dropping a game against Sweden.

Official Broadcaster in Canada and USA:

TV channel (Canada):Â TSN

TSN Live stream (Canada):Â TSN/TSn5

TSN/TSn5 TV channel (USA): NBCSN

NBCSN Time: 11 AM ET

11 AM ET Live stream (World Wide)Â Click here to watch

2021 World Men’s Curling Championship pool schedule

Draw 10: Monday, April 5, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Sweden vs. Scotland

Japan vs. Russian Curling Federation

Canada vs. United States

China vs. Denmark

Draw 11: Monday, April 5, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Canada vs. South Korea

Norway vs. Germany

Netherlands vs. China

Switzerland vs. Italy

Draw 12: Monday, April 5, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

United States vs. Italy

Sweden vs. Denmark

Switzerland vs. Russian Curling Federation

Scotland vs. Germany

Draw 13: Tuesday, April 6, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Sweden vs. Netherlands

South Korea vs. China

Japan vs. Norway

United States vs. Russian Curling Federation

Draw 14: Tuesday, April 6, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Germany vs. Denmark

Scotland vs. Japan

Canada vs. Italy

Switzerland vs. Norway

Draw 15: Tuesday, April 6, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Canada vs. China

Italy vs. Russian Curling Federation

Scotland vs. Switzerland

Sweden vs. South Korea

Draw 16: Wednesday, April 7, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

United States vs. Norway

Sweden vs. China

Japan vs. Denmark

Netherlands vs. Germany

Draw 17: Wednesday, April 7, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Japan vs. Netherlands

Scotland vs. United States

Norway vs. Italy

Canada vs. Russian Curling Federation

Draw 18: Wednesday, April 7, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Canada vs. Sweden

Switzerland vs. Denmark

South Korea vs. Germany

Scotland vs. Italy

Draw 19: Thursday, April 8, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Norway vs. Russian Curling Federation

Japan vs. South Korea

Switzerland vs. Netherlands

China vs. Germany

Draw 20: Thursday, April 8, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Japan vs. China

Scotland vs. Russian Curling Federation

United States vs. Denmark

Draw 21: Thursday, April 8, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT

Switzerland vs. South Korea

United States vs. Netherlands

Sweden vs. Germany

Canada vs. Norway

Draw 22: Friday, April 9, 11 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. MT

Scotland vs. Norway

Canada vs. Germany

Italy vs. Denmark

Switzerland vs. China

Draw 23: Friday, April 9, 4 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. MT

Netherlands vs. Italy

Russian Curling Federation vs. Denmark

United States vs. South Korea

Sweden vs. Japan

Team United States Curling Championship Schedule

Monday, April 5

2.30 pm USA vs Canada Live

9 p.m. – USA vs. Italy Live

Tuesday, April 6

11 a.m. – USA vs. RFC

Wednesday, April 7

11 a.m. – USA vs. Norway

4 p.m. – USA vs. Scotland

Thursday, April 8

4 p.m. – USA vs. Denmark

9 p.m. – USA vs. Netherlands

April 9

4 p.m. – USA vs. South Korea

