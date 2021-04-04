After missing a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Boat Race returns today with Oxford University and Cambridge University battling once again to win one of the most famous rowing events in the world. Just Check the best streaming Option

But while the Boat Race returns today following its two-year absence, the event is not taking place on the River Thames for the first time since the Second World War.

Instead, due to coronavirus fears and repairs to the Hammersmith Bridge on the traditional route in west London, the Boat Race will be held just outside Ely, Cambridgeshire on a stretch of the Great River Ouse.

Event Details

What: THE GEMINI BOAT RACE 2021

Where: United kingdom

When: 3 PM Local, 1:00 Estern

How to watch: BBC one

Live Stream: Click here to watch Online

It will therefore be an unusual setting for the 166th menâ€™s race and 75th womenâ€™s race as the event returns following its unprecedented cancellation in 2020.

Boat Race 2021 Venue

The race is traditionally held over a 6.8km (4.2 miles) course along the River Thames in London, starting at Putney Bridge and finishing at Chiswick Bridge (Mortlake).

The grand Hammersmith Bridge is a recognisable landmark the boats usually pass under just before the midway point, but with the ageing structure closed for safety reasons, the men’s and women’s races in 2021 have been moved 120km (80 miles) north to the River Great Ouse in Ely, Cambridgeshire.

What channel is the Boat Race on and can I live stream it?

Coverage of this year’s big boat race will get underway from 3pm on BBC One.

There’ll be no spectators in attendance at any point along the course because of coronavirus restrictions so be sure to catch it on TV.

If you want to live stream the event, you can download the BBC iPlayer and stream it from your mobile or tablet device.

If you are stay in USA the you can watch the race Olympics Channel online.

What is the route for Cambridge vs Oxford Race? This year’s race will start at the Queen Adelaide Bridge near Ely. The race will finish just short of the Sandhill Bridge at Littleport. The course is just over three miles (4.89km) long – shorter than the usual Thames route which is about 4.2 miles (6.8km). This is a closed race, and anyone trying to sneak in to watch faces a Â£200 fine. The Boat Race 2021 Live Preview he Boat Race sees openweight eights from two of the world’s top educational establishments – Oxford University (dark blues) and Cambridge University (light blues) – go head to head. Each rower has one oar and ‘sweeps’ as opposed to sculling with two oars. As with the eights at the Olympic Games, each boat has a coxswain (commonly shortened to ‘cox’) who sits in the stern and shouts orders to keep the crew in a straight line, control the tempo, and urge them on to greater efforts near the finish. History of GEMINI BOAT RACE The first University Boat Race was held in 1829 when Oxford’s men easily defeated Cambridge at Henley-on-Thames. It was soon moved to London with the crews rowing from Westminster Bridge to Putney Bridge and occasionally having to avoid river traffic. The Championship Course, from Putney to Mortlake, was inaugurated in 1845 with the University Boat Race becoming an annual event in 1856. The races were then only interrupted by the two World Wars, until 2020 when it was cancelled due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. The first women’s race took place in 1927 further along the Thames at Oxford, also known as the Isis. According to The Times, “large and hostile crowds” of men gathered to protest women rowing although the first few events saw crews race separately with the winners decided by “time and style”. From 1935, the women raced side-by-side like the men at a number of venues with the contest switched to Henley in 1977.

