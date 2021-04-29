

2021 World Snooker Championship is an ongoing professional snooker tournament, taking place from 17 April to 3 May 2021 at Sheffield, England. There are two players making a debut in the competition this year – English pair Mark Joyce and Sam Craigie. The top prize is £500,000. Snooker may not be a huge sport in the U.S., but we’re sure there are still some American fans looking for a World Championship snooker semi-finals live stream.

Watch Live Stream Online Here

The 20th frame see-sawed both ways, highlighting the tension that was in the Crucible. Trump eked out an advantage and, as the table turned ugly, he was able to chip away and got over the line to cut the gap at the final interval to 11-9.

Murphy had a chance in the first frame upon the resumption, but as earlier in the evening he ran out of position and missed a tough red across the table. Trump stepped in with his highest break of the day – 67 – to move within one frame.

World Snooker Championship 2021 Information

Date: 17 April – 3 May

Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

TV Channel: BBC/EuroSports1 & 2

Watch Snooker Games Online

Mark Selby cruised into the semi-finals after thrashing fellow three-time champion Mark Williams with a session to spare.

Resuming their eagerly anticipated quarter-final with a 6-2 lead, Selby reeled off four frames in a row with the aid of breaks of 96, 58 and 66 before Williams stopped the rot with a run of 79.

WSS overnight re-rig to one table Betfred World Championship, Crucible, Sheffield pic.twitter.com/pGp0i1FVHh — WorldSnookerServices. Tournament installers (@snookerservices) April 29, 2021

However, the Welshman was already resigned to his fate and, despite successfully producing a bizarre four-cushion break-off shot, two more half-centuries helped Selby claim the three frames he needed to complete a 13-3 victory.

World Championship Snooker Semi-Finals Complete Schedule ( April 29 to May 1)

Thursday, 29 April

13:00 Stuart Bingham vs Mark Selby

19:00 Kyren Wilson vs Shaun Murphy

Friday, 30 April

10:00 Stuart Bingham vs Mark Selby

14:30 Kyren Wilson vs Shaun Murphy

19:00 Stuart Bingham vs Mark Selby

Saturday, 01 May

10:00 Kyren Wilson vs Shaun Murphy

14:30 Stuart Bingham vs Mark Selby

19:00 Kyren Wilson vs Shaun Murphy

However, the Welshman was already resigned to his fate and, despite successfully producing a bizarre four-cushion break-off shot, two more half-centuries helped Selby claim the three frames he needed to complete a 13-3 victory.

The last quarter-final to end with a session to spare was Selby’s 13-3 win against Marco Fu in 2017 on his way to the title and the 37-year-old said: “We’ll find out if that’s a good omen over the next few days. But I feel as though I’m playing as good as back then, if not better at the moment. So all I can keep do is keep working hard, get as much rest as possible and stay focused.

“Really happy with the way I played from start to finish. I’ve not eased off at any stage since the start of the tournament which is nice, because you know you’re going to play some bad sessions. I’m just trying to go back to basics really, making sure I give every shot 100% and it seems to be working at the moment. I don’t seem to be missing anything silly and not really giving my opponents many easy chances.”

Williams felt he was unfortunate not to get out of the first session just 5-3 behind, but admitted: “I just got outplayed and he totally deserved it. Forget about Trump and [Neil] Robertson and [Kyren] Wilson and all these – if they’re all playing well Selby’s different class to the lot of them. He played outstanding stuff and I’m a man to put my hands up and say I can’t compete with that – not many people can. When it went 10-2 the match is dead. I tried, but the last thing I wanted to do tonight was come back at 12-4 knowing you can’t win the Bedfred World Snooker Championsip 2021

World Snooker Championship semi-finals Live Stream Online without cable or VPN

If you’re not in front of a TV, the BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn’t cost a penny to stream if you’re located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). Watch Local tv For World Snooker Championship 2021.

Best of 25 frames Results (Quarter Final Frame)

Quarter-finals

Neil Robertson 8-13 Kyren Wilson

Mark Selby 13-3 Mark Williams

Anthony McGill 12-13 Stuart Bingham

Judd Trump 11-13 Shaun Murphy

Second round

Ronnie O’Sullivan 12-13 Anthony McGill

Neil Robertson 13-9 Jack Lisowski

Barry Hawkins 10-13 Kyren Wilson

John Higgins 7-13 Mark Williams

Stuart Bingham 13-6 Jamie Jones

David Gilbert 8-13 Judd Trump

Shaun Murphy 13-7 Yan Bingtao

Mark Allen 7-13 Mark Selby

First round

Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-4 Mark Joyce

Yan Bingtao 10-6 Martin Gould

David Gilbert 10-4 Chris Wakelin

Stephen Maguire 4-10 Jamie Jones

Neil Robertson 10-3 Liang Wenbo

Anthony McGill 10-5 Ricky Walden

John Higgins 10-7 Tian Pengfei

Kyren Wilson 10-8 Gary Wilson

Jack Lisowski 10-9 Ali Carter

Ding Junhui 9-10 Stuart Bingham

Mark Allen 10-2 Lyu Haotian

Judd Trump 10-4 Liam Highfield

Mark Williams 10-4 Sam Craigie

Barry Hawkins 10-3 Matthew Selt

Shaun Murphy 10-7 Mark Davis

Mark Selby 10-1 Kurt Maflin

The post [BETFRED] World Snooker Championship Semi-finals: Schedule, live stream, Results & Where to watch appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: [BETFRED] World Snooker Championship Semi-finals: Schedule, live stream, Results & Where to watch