2021 World Snooker Championship is an ongoing professional snooker tournament, taking place from 17 April to 3 May 2021 at Sheffield, England. There are two players making a debut in the competition this year – English pair Mark Joyce and Sam Craigie. The top prize is £500,000. Snooker may not be a huge sport in the U.S., but we’re sure there are still some American fans looking for a World Championship snooker semi-finals live stream.
World Snooker Championship 2021 Information
Date: 17 April – 3 May
Venue: Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
TV Channel: BBC/EuroSports1 & 2
Mark Selby cruised into the semi-finals after thrashing fellow three-time champion Mark Williams with a session to spare.
Resuming their eagerly anticipated quarter-final with a 6-2 lead, Selby reeled off four frames in a row with the aid of breaks of 96, 58 and 66 before Williams stopped the rot with a run of 79.
However, the Welshman was already resigned to his fate and, despite successfully producing a bizarre four-cushion break-off shot, two more half-centuries helped Selby claim the three frames he needed to complete a 13-3 victory.
World Championship Snooker Semi-Finals Complete Schedule ( April 29 to May 1)
Thursday, 29 April
13:00 Stuart Bingham vs Mark Selby
19:00 Kyren Wilson vs Shaun Murphy
Friday, 30 April
10:00 Stuart Bingham vs Mark Selby
14:30 Kyren Wilson vs Shaun Murphy
19:00 Stuart Bingham vs Mark Selby
Saturday, 01 May
10:00 Kyren Wilson vs Shaun Murphy
14:30 Stuart Bingham vs Mark Selby
19:00 Kyren Wilson vs Shaun Murphy
The last quarter-final to end with a session to spare was Selby’s 13-3 win against Marco Fu in 2017 on his way to the title and the 37-year-old said: “We’ll find out if that’s a good omen over the next few days. But I feel as though I’m playing as good as back then, if not better at the moment. So all I can keep do is keep working hard, get as much rest as possible and stay focused.
“Really happy with the way I played from start to finish. I’ve not eased off at any stage since the start of the tournament which is nice, because you know you’re going to play some bad sessions. I’m just trying to go back to basics really, making sure I give every shot 100% and it seems to be working at the moment. I don’t seem to be missing anything silly and not really giving my opponents many easy chances.”
Williams felt he was unfortunate not to get out of the first session just 5-3 behind, but admitted: “I just got outplayed and he totally deserved it. Forget about Trump and [Neil] Robertson and [Kyren] Wilson and all these – if they’re all playing well Selby’s different class to the lot of them. He played outstanding stuff and I’m a man to put my hands up and say I can’t compete with that – not many people can. When it went 10-2 the match is dead. I tried, but the last thing I wanted to do tonight was come back at 12-4 knowing you can’t win the Bedfred World Snooker Championsip 2021
World Snooker Championship semi-finals Live Stream Online without cable or VPN
If you’re not in front of a TV, the BBC iPlayer streaming service is the way to tune in. As a national broadcaster, it doesn’t cost a penny to stream if you’re located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license). Watch Local tv For World Snooker Championship 2021.
Best of 25 frames Results (Quarter Final Frame)
Quarter-finals
Neil Robertson 8-13 Kyren Wilson
Mark Selby 13-3 Mark Williams
Anthony McGill 12-13 Stuart Bingham
Judd Trump 11-13 Shaun Murphy
Second round
Ronnie O’Sullivan 12-13 Anthony McGill
Neil Robertson 13-9 Jack Lisowski
Barry Hawkins 10-13 Kyren Wilson
John Higgins 7-13 Mark Williams
Stuart Bingham 13-6 Jamie Jones
David Gilbert 8-13 Judd Trump
Shaun Murphy 13-7 Yan Bingtao
Mark Allen 7-13 Mark Selby
First round
Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-4 Mark Joyce
Yan Bingtao 10-6 Martin Gould
David Gilbert 10-4 Chris Wakelin
Stephen Maguire 4-10 Jamie Jones
Neil Robertson 10-3 Liang Wenbo
Anthony McGill 10-5 Ricky Walden
John Higgins 10-7 Tian Pengfei
Kyren Wilson 10-8 Gary Wilson
Jack Lisowski 10-9 Ali Carter
Ding Junhui 9-10 Stuart Bingham
Mark Allen 10-2 Lyu Haotian
Judd Trump 10-4 Liam Highfield
Mark Williams 10-4 Sam Craigie
Barry Hawkins 10-3 Matthew Selt
Shaun Murphy 10-7 Mark Davis
Mark Selby 10-1 Kurt Maflin
