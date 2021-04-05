Gonzaga (31-0) looks to finalize a perfect season by cutting down the nets on Monday night when they face fellow No. 1 seed Baylor (27-2) in the NCAA National Championship Game in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The annual NCAA Division I Menâ€™s Basketball Tournament has been full of unpredictable swings and shifts, but Gonzaga and Baylor are both No. 1 seeds this year and still in the mix, with one of them poised to take home the title. The University of Virginia Cavaliers are the reigning champions, hoisting the trophy in 2019 (the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to Covid).

National Championship 2021

Date: Monday, April 5

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Gonzaga vs Baylor Preview

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-0) and the Baylor Bears (27-2) have spent the entire season at the top of the polls, and now, fittingly, the two will face off on Monday night for the gameâ€™s top prize when they meet in the national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Regardless of the result, the winner of Mondayâ€™s game will make history, taking home their programâ€™s first-ever menâ€™s basketball national title. Both teams will be playing in their second national championship game â€“ Gonzaga fell to North Carolina in 2017 and Baylor lost to Kentucky in their lone appearance in 1948.

Gonzaga will be looking to finish off the first perfect season in Division I menâ€™s college basketball since the 1975-1976 Indiana Hoosiers went 32-0.

The Bulldogs almost didnâ€™t get the opportunity to play for a chance at making history Monday night. Gonzaga was pushed to the brink in the national semifinal game by No. 11 UCLA on Saturday, which they won 93-90 in scintillating fashion when their sensational freshman guard Jalen Suggs banked in a buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime.

In a tournament that has been devoid of many thrilling moments, Gonzaga and UCLA authored one of the all-time March Madness games, with the two teams dueling back and forth on the gameâ€™s biggest stage to the tune of 15 ties and 19 lead changes.

The 11-seeded Bruins stood valiantly with Gonzaga for the entire game, shooting a scorching 58% from the field and playing what appeared to be the perfect game to topple the undefeated Bulldogs. Pushed to the limit for the first time all season long, Gonzagaâ€™s All-American stars responded with one huge play after another down the stretch.

Gonzagaâ€™s second-team All-American sophomore big man Drew Timme was a force inside, scoring a team-high 25 points, including the first six of the extra period. The 6-10 Timme also drew a critical charge in the last second of regulation that turned out to be a game and season-saver.

The Bulldogs played a rotation of only seven on Saturday, which featured their starting five all scoring in double figures. In addition to Timmeâ€™s take-over performance, junior guard Joel Ayayi put up 22 points, Suggs had 16 including his One Shining Moment nominee for the ages, All-American senior forward Corey Kispert had 15 and junior guard Andrew Nembhard added 11.

Coming into the Final Four, Gonzaga had won 27 consecutive games by double-digits â€“ a streak that was broken on Saturday night when UCLA gave them all they could ask for.

Baylorâ€™s road to Monday nightâ€™s title game was quite different than the Bulldogsâ€™. The Bears barely broke a sweat in Saturdayâ€™s first Final Four contest, hammering No. 2 Houston, 78-59, in a game that was never in doubt.

Baylor was led by first-team All-American junior guard Jared Butler, who scored all 17 of his points in the first half. The Bears dominated the first 20 minutes of the national semifinal, taking a 25-point lead into halftime.

One of the keys to making a deep run in March is strong, veteran guard play, and Baylor checks that box, bringing to the floor a potent three-pronged attack in Butler, senior MaCio Teague and junior Davion Mitchell, who combined for 40 points against Houston. The Bears, who are the best shooting three-point team in the country, made 11 threes in Saturdayâ€™s rout.

In addition to the hot outside shooting, the key to the Bearsâ€™ comfortable win was their lock-down defense, which held Houston to 38% shooting from the field.

If Baylor is going to take Gonzaga to the wire on Monday, one of the X factors will be Butlerâ€™s defensive prowess and how he ultimately matches up with the likes of Gonzagaâ€™s Suggs and Kispert. Itâ€™ll be a must-see set of matchups featuring Gonzagaâ€™s All-Americans vs. Butler, who swept the three National Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Baylor will not be spooked by facing the undefeated Bulldogs on the big stage. The Bears are a battle-tested group, having gone 10-2 this season against AP Top 25 teams, which includes a 6-0 record against AP Top 10 teams.

