Monster Energy Supercross. Atlanta is a traditional and legendary stop for this circuit, but those races took place at Fulton Country Stadium, the Georgia Dome or Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta 1 AMA Supercross events schedule

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

3:04 p.m:Â 250SX Heat #1 â€“ 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 20 riders (Finishers 1 â€“ 9 advance to Main)

3:18 p.m.:Â 250SX Heat #2 â€“ 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 20 riders (1 â€“ 9 to Main)

3:32 p.m.:Â 450SX Heat #1 â€“ 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 20 riders (1 â€“ 9 to Main)

3:46 p.m.:Â 450SX Heat #2 â€“ 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 20 riders (1 â€“ 9 to Main)

4:11 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier â€“ 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 22 riders (Finishers 1 â€“ 4 to Main)

4:22 p.m.:Â 450SX Last Chance Qualifier â€“ 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 22 riders (1 â€“ 4 to Main)

4:49 p.m.:Â 250SXÂ Main Event â€“ 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 22 riders

5:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event â€“ 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap â€“ 22 riders

Atlanta 1 AMA Supercross Preview

Jason Anderson made his way to the front of the pack in the first time qualifying session to get a clear track. Right away, Cooper Webb set the fastest lap time with his teammate, Marvin Musquin following closely behind. After another lap, Jason Anderon moved to the top with a 1:40.8 lap time. For the first time in the season, the top 20 werenâ€™t all within two seconds. Ken Roczen and Malcolm Stewart moved up to first and second place, sitting in the minute and 39 second lap time. Aaron Plessinger continued to surprise us as he took away the top position from Ken Roczen but it was Jason Anderson who would squeeze by and be the fastest rider in the first timed qualifying session.

Atlanta 1 AMA Supercross Round 13 Online from anywhere?

Quick view for 2021 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Stream Schedule

Saturday, March 13 Arlington NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 16 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 10 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 13 Atlanta NBCSN* 10 p.m. ET Saturday, April 17 Atlanta NBCSN* 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 24 Salt Lake City NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, May 1 Salt Lake City NBCSN 10 p.m. ET Sunday, May 2 Salt Lake City NBC** 1:30 p.m. ET

450SX Standings – 2021

