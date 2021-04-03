Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad face off for the 2020 Copa del Rey title on Saturday at Estadio de La Cartuja in Sevilla, Spain at 3 p.m. ET. This will be the 118th finale of Spainâ€™s premier cup tournament. Last season’s Copa del Rey final was postponed until this weekend in Sevilla in hopes that it could be played in front of fans, which COVID-19 restrictions. Watch Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Live.

The furious opponents will play in last season’s postponed Copa del Rey last on Saturday prior to meeting again four days after the fact in a Spanish association match. Both are as yet in conflict for European spots in the association, yet Athletic gets an opportunity to impact the world forever as it will likewise play in the 2021 Copa last a little while.

They have another Copa del Rey final, the 2020-21 version, in just a fortnight as well. Real Sociedadâ€™s 6-1 defeat at home to Barcelona is likely to be dismissed as Mikel Oyarzabal, La Real captain and star man, essentially suggested there was nothing they could do. This is a close game and extra time could be beckoning as their New Yearsâ€™ Eve game in Bilbao finished 1-1; a similar scoreline, at least both teams to score, could well be on the cards.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Copa del Rey Final game Online

Date: Saturday, April 3

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio de La Cartuja — Sevilla, Spain

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Preview

Of the last 10 Basque derbies to take place, Real Sociedad have won five, with Athletic Bilbao winning four and drawing one. La Real have won the previous two meetings, defeating Athletic Club at San Mames earlier this season by a 1-0 scoreline.

The series is a more even 10-5-7 (W-D-L) in favour of Sociedad dating back to 2007, though it is worth noting that Athletic is the only one of the two sides to lift a trophy (Supercopa, â€™15 and â€™20) in the past 15 years.

Bilbao have had a fantastic season this year and have already lifted silverware by defeating Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup and will look to add to the celebrations this weekend. Athletic Club have lost only of their last eight games across all competitions and will be favourites to lift the title.

Athletic Bilbao have drawn five of their last eight matches in the league, with a majority of them finishing either 1-1 or 0-0.

Real Sociedad do have the upper hand in this derby, winning five of the last ten meetings between these two sides, with Bilbao winning four of them.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Sociedad Team News

Marcelino has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from, although Unai Simon and Inigo Martinez may be fatigued from their international commitments with Spain.

Athletic Bilbao boss Marcelino does not like too many chops and changes, even though he has recently switched to a 4-4-2 that has served him well in the league. He is likely to continue with a similar setup, with Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia spearheading the attack.

The generic 4-4-2 usually points to a narrow setup with central midfielders, in particular, working closely together to offer more solidity in the second line of press. It will be interesting to see whether Unai Lopez and Mikel Vesga operate in that same role, with further assistance from wide attackers in Alex Berenguer and Iker Muniain.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup: Alex Remiro; Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Munoz; Silva, Illarramendi, Merino; Januzaj, Isak, Oyarzabal

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup: Simon; De Marcos, Alvarez, Martinez, Berchiche; Alex Berenguer, Lopez, Vesga, Muniain; Gercia, Williams

