Welcome to the heart of the 2021 awards season. That means itâ€™s time for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards), taking the spotlight this Sunday, April 18th
The event will broadcast live from Nashville, involving three historic locations: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. Country artists Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban are co-hosts of this yearâ€™s show.
The 56th running of the event promises â€œexciting collaborations, surprising moments and an unprecedented number of world television premiere performances,â€� with country musicâ€™s biggest artists. Of course, it is an award show. A number of honors will be distributed, including Entertainer of the Year, Artist of the Year (both male and female categories), Album of the Year and more. Both Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris have six nominations each, tying for the most this year. Winners were voted on by Academy professional members during December through March.
What Time is the ACM Awards will start
The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards show is on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The broadcast starts live at 8 pm EST, and goes on until 11pm. Television broadcast times are the same for those in the Pacific time zone, 8 pm – 11 pm, but airing on a delay.
Alternative ways to watch 2021 ACM Awards Live Online from US, UK, Canada, Australia
The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards show is on the CBS Television Network. Are you looking for an easy hassle-free way where you can stream the ACM Awards online?
We recommended the best service ever, which offers you event pass service. Not only contractless, its worldwide service means it doesn’t matter where are you stay in? Simply signup and start watching the 2021 ACM Awards here.
How to Stream the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards online
In addition to airing over traditional broadcast services such as cable and satellite providers, CBS can be streamed. Live television streaming services with CBS include Hulu Live, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV. There is a free trial available for all services if you havenâ€™t used it already. All of the services carry a monthly subscription cost of $64.99, though have different offerings.
Free Stream for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards
Unfortunately, there isn’t a free stream of the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, but for a great deal, we recommend PremiumTV. With no contract or VPN service necessary, PremiumTV is the place for entertainment and sporting events. They have an offer with access for Sunday nightâ€™s ACM Awards for just $9.99.
Who is Performing at the ACM Awards 2021
More than just an awards show, there will be 24 artists taking the stage to perform. Most will be performing their own hits, but we are aware of a few collaboration pairings. Kelsea Ballerini is scheduled to sing with Kenny Chesney, and Dierks Bently with The War and Treaty. Elle King and Miranda Lambert will do a duet, while Lambert will also perform a set with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.
The husband and wife combination of Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd will also take the stage, as will Carrie Underwood with CeCe Winans. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice recorded â€œI Hope Your Happy Nowâ€�, and they’re sure to perform it live during their set. Finally, Chris Young and Kane Brown is the last pairing thatâ€™s been announced.
ACM Awards 2021 nominations List
