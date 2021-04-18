Welcome to the heart of the 2021 awards season. That means itâ€™s time for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards), taking the spotlight this Sunday, April 18th

The event will broadcast live from Nashville, involving three historic locations: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium, and The Bluebird Cafe. Country artists Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban are co-hosts of this yearâ€™s show.

The 56th running of the event promises â€œexciting collaborations, surprising moments and an unprecedented number of world television premiere performances,â€� with country musicâ€™s biggest artists. Of course, it is an award show. A number of honors will be distributed, including Entertainer of the Year, Artist of the Year (both male and female categories), Album of the Year and more. Both Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris have six nominations each, tying for the most this year. Winners were voted on by Academy professional members during December through March.

What Time is the ACM Awards will start



The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards show is on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The broadcast starts live at 8 pm EST, and goes on until 11pm. Television broadcast times are the same for those in the Pacific time zone, 8 pm – 11 pm, but airing on a delay.

Alternative ways to watch 2021 ACM Awards Live Online from US, UK, Canada, Australia



The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards show is on the CBS Television Network. Are you looking for an easy hassle-free way where you can stream the ACM Awards online?

We recommended the best service ever, which offers you event pass service. Not only contractless, its worldwide service means it doesn’t matter where are you stay in? Simply signup and start watching the 2021 ACM Awards here.

How to Stream the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards online



In addition to airing over traditional broadcast services such as cable and satellite providers, CBS can be streamed. Live television streaming services with CBS include Hulu Live, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV. There is a free trial available for all services if you havenâ€™t used it already. All of the services carry a monthly subscription cost of $64.99, though have different offerings.

Free Stream for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards

Unfortunately, there isn’t a free stream of the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards, but for a great deal, we recommend PremiumTV. With no contract or VPN service necessary, PremiumTV is the place for entertainment and sporting events. They have an offer with access for Sunday nightâ€™s ACM Awards for just $9.99.

Who is Performing at the ACM Awards 2021

More than just an awards show, there will be 24 artists taking the stage to perform. Most will be performing their own hits, but we are aware of a few collaboration pairings. Kelsea Ballerini is scheduled to sing with Kenny Chesney, and Dierks Bently with The War and Treaty. Elle King and Miranda Lambert will do a duet, while Lambert will also perform a set with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall.

The husband and wife combination of Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd will also take the stage, as will Carrie Underwood with CeCe Winans. Carly Pearce and Lee Brice recorded â€œI Hope Your Happy Nowâ€�, and they’re sure to perform it live during their set. Finally, Chris Young and Kane Brown is the last pairing thatâ€™s been announced.

ACM Awards 2021 nominations List

Multiple performances are planned for the ceremony that will take place in three locations in Nashville, including the Grand Ole Opry House. The show will air live on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan Eric Church Luke Combs Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton Female artist of the year Kelsea Ballerini Miranda Lambert Ashley McBryde Maren Morris Carly Pearce Male artist of the year Dierks Bentley Luke Combs Eric Church Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton Duo of the year Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Maddie & Tae Group of the year Lady A Little Big Town Old Dominion The Cadillac Three The Highwomen New female artist of the year Ingrid Andress Tenille Arts Gabby Barrett Mickey Guyton Caylee Hammack New male artist of the year Jimmie Allen Travis Denning HARDY Cody Johnson Parker McCollum Album of the year “Born Here Live Here Die Here” — Luke Bryan “Mixtape Vol. 1” — Kane Brown “Never Will” — Ashley McBryde “Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne “Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton Single of the Year “Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert “I Hope” — Gabby Barrett “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice “More Hearts Than Mine”– Ingrid Andress “The Bones” — Maren Morris Song of the year “Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert “One Night Standards” — Ashley McBryde “Some People Do” — Old Dominion “Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton “The Bones” — Maren Morris Video of the Year “Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris “Bluebird”– Miranda Lambert “Gone” — Dierks Bentley “Hallelujah” — Carrie Underwood and John Legend “Worldwide Beautiful” — Kane Brown Songwriter of the year Ashley Gorley Michael Hardy Hillary Lindsey Shane McAnally Josh Osborne Music Event of the Year “Be A Light” — Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban “Does To Me” — Luke Combs feat. Eric Church “I Hope You’re Happy Now” — Carly Pearce & Lee Brice “Nobody But You” — Blake Shelton ft. Gwen Stefani “One Beer” — HARDY ft. Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson “One Too Many” — Keith Urban, P!nk

The post ACM Awards 2021 Live: 56th Academy of Country Music Awards Free Stream, Performers and Nominees appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: ACM Awards 2021 Live: 56th Academy of Country Music Awards Free Stream, Performers and Nominees