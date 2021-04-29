In less than 24 hours, the Jacksonville Jaguars will officially be on the clock to make the first selection of the 2021 NFL Draft. Over the next three days, 259 draft-eligible players will be selected over seven rounds, but it all starts with the anticipation of the first pick. From that moment the dominos will fall as they may, each team reacting to the pick before there.

Hosted in Cleveland, Ohio on the shores of Lake Erie, the 2021 NFL Draft already has a unique storyline before the event even begins. This year’s draft class is loaded with top quarterback prospects, including who analysts figure is a consensus first overall pick in Clemson University’s Trevor Lawrence. Here’s how to watch, the 2021 NFL Draft live stream online from any location.

While Cleveland may no longer need a new quarterback, a number of teams do, which promises to make the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft interesting. In fact, each of the top two teams definitely needs one, and it is believed that the San Francisco 49ers traded up to the third pick to draft a new signal-caller too.

2021 NFL Draft Start Time

The NFL Draft has grown to such a level, that every sports network airs coverage of the first day from the early hours of the day until late at night. As for the actual NFL Draft selection process, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the first to #RockTheClock at 8pm EST / 5pm PST on Thursday, April 28, 2021. Watch NFL Draft 2021 Live Stream online here

NFL Draft schedule

Round 1 – Thursday, April 29 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST

Rounds 2-3 – Friday, April 30 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST

Rounds 4-7 – Saturday, May 1 at 12pm ET / 9am PT / 5pm BST / 2am AEST

2021 NFL Draft Order

Whether they were tanking intentionally throughout the 2020 season or not, the Jaguars have the fortune of selecting first overall in this draft. Not all teams are making picks in the first round this year, with the Houston Texans (#3), Seattle Seahawks (#23), Los Angeles Rams (#25), and Kansas City Chiefs (#31) all having previously traded away the day one spot. That’s not to say, however, that one of these teams won’t try to trade back in.

The draft order is as follows:

1)Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Baltimore Ravens

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s a funny coincidence that Cleveland, whose Browns had been plagued by an inability to find a franchise quarterback for nearly 20 years, is hosting this draft.

Times the Top Pick Has Been Traded

The draft order is fine, but as we know, it isn’t final, as trades, like mentioned before, are always a possibility. Even the top pick may still be available for the right price. In 2015, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ website reviewed just four of the times the right to select first have been traded. Of course, this list is when trading the “right to select”, so situations like Eli Manning and John Elway aren’t factored. Manning and Elway were drafted by the team who was selected first, but were then, rather promptly, traded.

Can I stream free NFL draft 2021 online?

ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network will carry their own coverage of the event through the first two days, with ABC simulcasting ESPN’s coverage on Day 3 (Watch 3 days NFL Draft only for $12.68)

Mike Greenberg will debut as NFL draft host on ESPN. The broadcast will feature draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., NFL analysts Louis Riddick and Booger McFarland, NFL insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter and NFL host Suzy Kolber.

The NFL Network broadcast team will consist of Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis on the main set, with guest hosts appearing on different days of the draft.

The ABC broadcast will feature a more college football-friendly broadcast, with the “College GameDay” cast of Rece Davis, Maria Taylor, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack providing coverage. Todd McShay and Jesse Palmer will also be a part of the ABC broadcasts as well. So, if you have cable connection you can stream for free, or if you are a smart cord-cutter check the best deals for tonight’s NFL Draft.

