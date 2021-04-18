The qualifiers are set, and 2021 888 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix is ready to run on Sunday, April 18th. Itâ€™s just a third of the event of the season, but already the strongest riders are establishing themselves. Nearly the same racers have finished in the top 10 of both races so far.

Johann Zarco of Pramac Racing is the early points leader with back-to-back second-place finishes to open the season. Zarco has been edged out of the victory in both races by members of team Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, and Starting in the third position. He’ll look to finally get a victory this season on Sunday in Portugal at the Algarve International Circuit.

Team Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP enters the event in first place after both of their racers have collected early victories. Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales have combined to win the first two races of the season. The other finished in fifth place both times. The two bookend the field of 12 racers in Portugal this weekend with Quartararo qualifying for first position and Vinales in 12th. Quartararo enters the MotoGP as the favorite.

When is the 888 MotoGP 2021?

The 888 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix is on Sunday, April 18th after qualifiers concluded on Saturday, April 17th. Warm ups are scheduled to start with Moto3 at 9 in the morning local time (GMT), which is 4am EST for fans living in the United States. MotoGP will follow 30 minutes later at 9:30 GMT / 4:30am EST, with Moto2 after that. The races start with Moto3 at 11:20am GMT, then MotoGP at 13:00. Moto2 will end the event on Sunday at 14:30 GMT / 8:30am EST.

How to stream/watchÂ the 888 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix online

The 888 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix will only broadcast in the United States on delay via NBCSN at 2pm EST. If youâ€™ve already cut the cord, NBCSN is available on FuboTV, SlingTV (orange), Hulu LIVE and YouTubeTV. With the exception of SlingTV, all services have a free trial available, if you havenâ€™t used it yet. SlingTV is the most affordable of the services, starting at $35 per month, while the others are $64.99 per month, though come with fewer channels than the rest. Live coverage of the event will only be available with the($6.99) best stream

Ready to Stream the 888 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix 2021

The Algarve International Circuit event is available live and on demand with MotoGP VideoPass. VideoPass is a subscription service from MotoGP, that includes MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE races for one price. In addition to live races, it also includes full racing events, interviews and reports back to 1992. VideoPass is available monthly for $35.95, or you can get the full 2021 season for $167.79.

Free Stream for 888 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix 2021

Unfortunately, there is no free stream available, especially if youâ€™ve already used your trial for the previous streaming services. If youâ€™re looking for a great value for just this weekendâ€™s race, we recommend Premium TV. With no contract and no VPN necessary, PremiumTV is offering access to the 888 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix for just $6.99.

