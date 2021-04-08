The PGA Masters returns to its home on the calendar this week as the tournament begins live from Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia. The four-day event starts in the morning on Thursday, April 8, 2021, with a field of 88 golfers this year; On Saturday, one contender will be named The Mastersâ€™ champion, earning the iconic green jacket.

Like many things last year, The Masters was moved from the spring to November due to the pandemic, and Dustin Johnson did his part to make the memorable event a historic one. Johnson won The Masters, his first victory in the event, with the lowest score in the history of the tournament.

Masters 2021 Details

Dates: April 7-11

April 7-11 TV channels: ESPN, CBS

ESPN, CBS Live stream: ESPN+, Masters.com, Golf Pass (Click Here)

This year, nearly six months after his win, Johnson is back on the course in Augusta to attempt history again; Looking to become the first back-to-back winner of The Masters since Tiger Woods in 2001 and 2002. To do so, heâ€™ll have to hold off a field that includes Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, and Jordan Speith, to name a few.

Masters Tournament Start Time



The Masters gets underway at Augusta National in Georgia for the 87th time on Thursday, April 8, 2021, with the first tee times scheduled for 8 am EST / 5am PST. The bigger names in the event donâ€™t tee off until the 10am hour, when Koepka and former Masters winner, Bubba Watson, get started at 10:06 am EST. From there, the names keep rolling, with Sergio Garcia, McIlroy, Reed, and Rahm shortly after.

Stream The Masters Tournament 2021



Coverage for The PGA Masters Tournament 2021 starts on Thursday, April 8 at 7:40 am EST for the United States audience on Masters.com with the honorary starters, followed by live action from the range. The stream from the website is free, with a number of feeds from the event available to select from simultaneously.

The best service we found cost only $19.99 for four days of Masters Golf online without cable or VPN. Check the service here.

The most exciting time of the year on the golf calendar upon us, and the 2021 Masters is set to be a star-studded affair with a loaded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world. Johnson begins his defense — his first for the only green jacket captured in November — as the anticipation for this event reaches a crescendo.

2021 Masters Golf Preview Curtesy From CBS Sports

While attending the Masters is a dream for many, simply being able to watch golf on the grandest stage of them all is an incredible treat each year, and we here at CBSSports.com are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the Masters throughout this week starting Thursday. Check out a full set of Masters tee times for Round 1, and follow our 2021 Masters coverage live.

CBS Sports offers extensive, week-long coverage across all its platforms with its traditional 18-hole broadcast coverage beginning with the third round on Saturday and final-round action on Sunday. Jim Nantz, in his 36th consecutive year covering the Masters, serves as host for the 34th time. Three-time Masters champion Sir Nick Faldo, on the 25th anniversary of his third victory, joins Nantz in the 18th tower as the lead analyst. Nantz and Faldo are joined by CBS Sports’ incredible golf team as detailed below.

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Jon Rahm are among the top names looking to take down Johnson and claim a green jacket. Thomas and Spieth are coming off recent big-time wins, while Rahm hopes to continue celebrating the birth of his son with a victory at Augusta National. Spieth is the only one of the trio to capture a Masters Tournament before.

Enough talking about it. Here’s how you can watch as much Masters as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports AppÂ to watch Masters Live on your mobile device.

Entering the 2021 Masters, I’m convinced only about four golfers are playing well enough to win it. This is obviously not true, but it certainlyÂ feelsÂ true at the moment with just hours to go before the ever-important top 10 is sorted out. And it feels more accurate than normal this year with an extraordinarily fast and firm Augusta National course set up to the test and simultaneously benefit the best in the world. The way the course looks and feels right now seemingly eliminates the vast majority of the field.

Despite that, the time ahead of the Masters is spent discussing which golfers actually have a chance of winning the Masters. These calls may not have much staying power if there’s a surprise atop the leaderboard after the first 18 holes, but in all likelihood, the winner of the 2021 Masters will certainly be one of the following nine players. Read More

The post 2021 Masters TV coverage, schedule, live stream, watch online, channel, golf tee times appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: 2021 Masters TV coverage, schedule, live stream, watch online, channel, golf tee times