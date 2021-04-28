

It may be Texas, but the ice is set for the return of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Under-18 World Championship. In the cities of Plano and Frisco, 10 nations will compete for the world title, beginning Monday, April 26, 2021. Over 10 days, 28 games will be played, including the preliminaries and the championship game. At the end, on Thursday, May 6th, one nation will finish with the gold.

Watch IIHF U-18 Hockey Online

Teams Playing in the IIHF U18 World Championship ICE Hockey



Every year, the IIHF usually holds seven separate under-18 tournaments under the umbrella of the World Championship. In total, there are three divisions, each with a “Group A” and a “Group B”, which are all below the level of this week’s event. However, all of the other championships were canceled for this year in a decision last fall by the Federation.

The nations playing in the IIHF U18 World Championship in 2021 in Texas are Sweden, Russia, Canada, Belarus, the Czech Republic, Finland, Latvia, Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. For more analysis on each team, click here.

The countries have been divided into two groups for pairing purposes, based on their standings from the last U18 Worlds. Group A consists of the Czech Republic, Germany, Russia, Finland and the United States. Group B has Latvia, Belarus, Canada, Switzerland and Sweden.

Who Won the Last IIHF U18 Championship

So much was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the IIHF U18 Championship was no exception. That means that this year, the defending champion is Sweden, who beat Russia in the finals in 2019. The United States finished with the bronze medal that year, after defeating Canada in the third-place game for the last spot on the podium. That year marked the first gold medal for Sweden in the history of the tournament and an unprecedented 16th consecutive time that the US medaled.

Here’s for IIHF U18 Championships Ice Hockey Live Stream guide

Every game of the tournament Team Canada can be seen on HockeyPass (Teams Canada Game include Playoffs). In the United States, games that will be shown on NHL Network (Playoffs) will not be available to live stream. In Canada, TSN will air every Hockey Canada game and the playoffs, including two of four quarterfinals. USA Fan’s can watch all games as well as Playoffs here streaming guide

Where in Texas Will the Games Be Played

The state of Texas is a big one, but though the IIHF U18 World Championships will be played in two different cities, they’re less than 10 minutes apart. This year’s venues for the U18 Worlds are the Comerica Center in Frisco and the Children’s Health StarCenter Ice Rink in Plano. The former will host Group B, and the latter will host Group A.

Has the United States Ever Won Gold

In 21 years of participation at the IIHF U18 World Championship, the United States has won the gold 10 times. The time the team won gold was in 2017. If you think you recall one more recently for the U.S., you may be thinking of the Junior Team. In January, the United States’ National Junior Team won their fifth gold medal at the IIHF World Championship. The gold medal is the team’s fifth in six years.

2021 IIHF U18 World Championship Schedule tonight

When the preliminaries begin on Monday, each country will play four games within their group. The four teams with the best record in each group will advance to the quarterfinals, entering the single-elimination competition. Winners of each quarterfinal game will advance to the semi-finals. The winners from the semi-finals will go head-to-head in the championship game for the gold. Losers of the semi-finals battle for the bronze medal in the third-place game.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

Czech Republic vs. Finland at 9 p.m. WATCH LIVE

Canada vs. Latvia at 9 p.m. WATCH LIVE

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Germany vs. Russia at 5 p.m.

Sweden vs. Switzerland at 5 p.m.

USA vs. Czech Republic at 9 p.m.

Belarus vs. Latvia at 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Finland vs. Germany at 9 p.m.

Switzerland vs. Canada at 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Russia vs. Czech Republic at 5 p.m.

Latvia vs. Sweden at 5 p.m.

USA vs. Finland at 9 p.m.

Canada vs. Belarus at 9 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 3

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

Semifinals

Semifinals

THURSDAY, MAY 6

Bronze medal game

Gold medal game

2021 IIHF U18 Live Stream Results below:

MONDAY, APRIL 26

Czech Republic vs Germany (3-1)

Belarus vs Sweden (1-5)

Russia vs USA (7-6)

Latvia vs Switzerland (2-4)

TUESDAY, APRIL 27

Finland vs. Russia (4-3)

Switzerland vs. Belarus (1-7)

Germany vs. USA (3-5)

Sweden vs. Canada (1-12)

