The Boat Race 2021 is a side-by-side rowing race scheduled to take place on 4 April 2021.Live coverage will be aired on BBC1, beginning from 3pm on Easter Sunday, April 4. The womenâ€™s race will begin at 3.50pm, followed by the menâ€™s an hour later at 4.50pm. THE 166TH Boat Race will occur this end of the week, moved to a calm area because of Covid and under a cover of debate of rape claims. Here’s the way to watch it live.

The change in venue marks a return to Ely for the first time since a series of unofficial races took place there during the Second World War. So that the Oxford crews will not be disadvantaged by racing on the oppositionâ€™s home water, plans have been made to allow both squads to train out of the Cambridge University boathouse, situated a short way upstream from the course itself.

While normally the race attracts over 250,000 people across the Thames, no spectators will be allowed near the banks of the straight-as-an-arrow stretch of Great Ouse. But as every year, the event will be televised, so you will still be able to put your feet up and watch the boys and girls giving it all on the choppy water.

The Boat Race between Oxford and Cambridge universities takes place tomorrow. This year itâ€™s being held on the River Great Ouse for the first time since the Second World War, so how are the crews preparing? Watch the race tomorrow on @BBCOne from 15:00. pic.twitter.com/wVHC3nxTny — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 3, 2021

Watch 2021 Boat Race Online Information

Date: 4 April

Time: 15:50 & 16:50 BST

Venue: River Great Ouse

Coverage: BC One and iPlayer

Live Stream: Watch here

Boat Race 2021 Preview

Theo Weinberger and Quinten Richardson are all long-term rowers. While Caoimhe only learned to row in her first year at Trinity College Dublin (7 years ago), the others have all rowed since school, collectively racking up decades of experience.

After 2020’s virtual races, Cambridge are looking to win their third straight men’s and women’s races on water. The teams have only been able to train fully for four weeks after receiving special dispensation to form an elite sport bio-bubble. Ely, the location of the Cambridge University boathouse, hosted the event in 1944 when an unofficial duel took place during the Second World War.

The annual Boat Race between Cambridge and Oxford has taken place on a stretch of the Thames between Putney and Mortlake since 1845, with the exception of 1944 when the threat of bombing in wartime London drove the race to the Great Ouse river in Ely. In 2021, amid this generation’s war – the fight against the coronavirus pandemic – the race has again been shifted to Ely, and supporters are being urged to stay away.

The Boat Race 2021 rowing?

Womenâ€™s Blue Boat crews

Oxford

Katie Anderson, bow, (Brasenose College)

Anja Zehfuss, 2 (Green Templeton College)

Megan Stoker, 3 (St Peter’s College)

Amelia Standing, 4 (St Anneâ€™s College)

Martha Birtles, 5 (Mansfield College)

Georgina Grant, 6 (Harris Manchester College)

Julia Lindsay, 7 (St Cross College)

Katherine Maitland, stroke (St Hughâ€™s College)

Costi Levy, cox (Exeter College)

Cambridge

Adriana Perez Rotondo, bow (Newnham College)

Sarah Portsmouth, 2 (Newnham College)

Abba Parker, 3 (Emmanuel College)

Caoimhe Dempsey, 4 (Newnham College)

Anouschka Fenley, 5 (Lucy Cavendish College)

Sophie Paine, 6 (Girton College)

Bronya Sykes, 7 (Gonville & Caius College)

Sarah Tisdall, stroke (Lucy Cavendish College)

Dylan Whitaker, cox (Kingâ€™s College)

Men’s Blue Boat crews

Oxford

James Forward, bow (Pembroke College)

Alex Bebb, 2 (St Peterâ€™s College)

Martin Barakso, 3 (Kellogg College)

Felix Drinkall, 4 (Lady Margaret Hall)

Tobias SchrÃ¶der, 5 (Magdalen College)

Jean-Philippe Dufour, 6 (Lincoln College)

Joshua Bowesman-Jones, 7 (Keble College)

Augustin Wambersie, stroke (St Catherineâ€™s College)

Jesse Oberst, cox (Pembroke College)

Cambridge

Theo Weinberger, bow (St Johnâ€™s College)

Ben Dyer, 2 (Gonville & Caius College)

Seb Benzecry, 3 (Jesus College)

Quinten Richardson, 4 (Fitzwilliam College)

Garth Holden, 5 (St Edmundâ€™s College)

Ollie Parish, 6 (Peterhouse)

Callum Sullivan, 7 (Peterhouse)

Drew Taylor, stroke (Clare College)

Charlie Marcus, cox (Trinity College)

Stay safe, stay away, watch The Gemini Boat Race 2021 live Online

The women’s race begins at 3.50pm and the men’s race follows an hour later at 4.50pm. Live coverage of The Boat Race will be on BBC1, with coverage from 3pm. Spectators will not be able to access the event, with many national restrictions still in place on race day including no spectators allowed at sporting events.

The main coverage of the Boat Race is provided by the BBC, both on TV and radio, and the day of the race itself is one of those increasingly rare occasions where the main terrestrial broadcaster hosts a large sporting event. You can watch the BBC coverage online via the iPlayer. watch The Boat Race 2021 Local tv.

Canada TSN 2: 10:30 â€“ 12:30 EST

Israel Sport 3: 17:30 â€“ 19:30 IDT

New Zealand SKY Sport 9: 02:30 â€“ 04:30 NZST

Pan Africa: SuperSport Variety 4: 16:30 â€“ 18:30 SAST

Spain Teledeporte: 16:40 â€“ 18:15 CEST

