Cooper Webb can close out a three-race residency in Arlington, Texas, in style after taking control of the AMA Monster Energy Supercross Series championship entering Round 12.

With consecutive victories in the Lone Star State, the KTM rider has opened a 12-point lead on Ken Roczen and 36 points on Eli Tomac — the top three finishers in Tuesday night’s second race at Arlington.

With a series-high five victories this season (including consecutive victories at Orlando, Florida, and in the year’s third event in Houston, Texas), Webb has moved into a tie with Jean-Michel Bayle for 16th on the all-time career wins list with 16. Watch AMA Supercross by using RacePass

To watch and follow the action live with the streaming package on the Peacock Streaming Service, check out the links we provide. For NBC Sport Network TV times, check the NBC and NBC Sports Network schedule on your local cable guides to see when the race is on TV in your area doesn’t matter where you are stay in.

Arlington 3 AMA Supercross events schedule

8:06 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (Finishers 1 – 9 advance to Main)

8:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

9:11 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Finishers 1 – 4 to Main)

9:22 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

9:50 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

10:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

Arlington 3 for AMA Supercross Round 12 in watch Online from anywhere?

Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, But if you are looking for a day or event pass way hope this will best deals for AMA Supercross 2021 Live stream from anywhere without cable. Simple a day pass event no hidden or renewal cost ever. Try it hope you will love this.

Quick view for 2021 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Stream Schedule

Saturday, March 13 Arlington NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 16 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 10 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 13 Atlanta NBCSN* 10 p.m. ET Saturday, April 17 Atlanta NBCSN* 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 24 Salt Lake City NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, May 1 Salt Lake City NBCSN 10 p.m. ET Sunday, May 2 Salt Lake City NBC** 1:30 p.m. ET

Arlington SX 450 Preview According to NBC Sports

Meanwhile, defending series champion Eli Tomac is within 24 points of Roczen with eight races remaining in the season after his record-tying fifth 450 victory at Daytona International Speedway. It was the 73rd victory of Tomac’s all-time AMA career, moving into fifth on the career wins list ahead of Ryan Villopoto (72).

The trio of contenders has a good history at Arlington. Tomac won there last season and in 2018, and Webb (’19) and Roczen (’16) also are former winners at the stadium the Dallas Cowboys call home.

Two years ago, Webb entered Arlington with the points lead and nipped Roczen in the final corner to win by 0.028 seconds, a pivotal moment in his first championship. Get more update visit the main source of news

Injury Report for 2021 Arlington 3 – Supercross

Round ten of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (the first race of three races) will take place in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night. Check out this report for an update on who’s injured.

450SX

Comment: Brayton missed Orlando 2 with injured ribs but will return to action in Arlington.

Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT Comment: Cianciarulo suffered a broken collarbone at Orlando 2. There isn’t a specific date on his return yet, but it won’t be in Arlington. Adam Enticknap – COLLARBONE | OUT Comment: Enticknap will miss several weeks due to a broken collarbone sustained in qualifying at Orlando 2. Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT Comment: Harlan had a big crash in Daytona that left him with a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries. Currently there is no timetable on his return.

The post Weekend’s AMA Supercross in Arlington Live stream free for Round 12 TV guide appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Weekend’s AMA Supercross in Arlington Live stream free for Round 12 TV guide