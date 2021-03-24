It’s time for the PGA Tour’s version of March Madness. The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club. Three days of group play will first be contested before the single-elimination bracket is set. The Round of 16 and quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday while the semifinals, final and third-place matches will be played Sunday. Start watching golf stream online here

Soak it all in, gentlemen. Tomorrow, we begin. pic.twitter.com/w56eMyjbI1 — WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) March 24, 2021

For group play, players will play each of the other members of their group in 18-hole matches, with wins being worth one point and ties a half-point. The player with the most points advances to the Round of 16. In the case of a tie, a stroke-play, hole-by-hole playoff determines the group winner.

WGC-Dell Match Play Viewing information

What: 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Where: Austin Country Club, Austin, Texas

When: Wednesday-Sunday, March 24-28

Purse: $10.5 million ($1.82 million winner’s share)

Watch Online: Click Here

The 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play represents the last warm up for all the top golfers before the 2021 Masters begins in April. This tournament, however, represents a non-traditional take on a traditional golf tournament.

The WGC-Dell Match Play has often been labeled the other March Madness after the NCAA tournament. This year there should be some chaos but also some amazing play throughout the week. While the format is strange, many of the top golfers from around the world will be present.

Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas have been labeled as co-favorites at 12-1 odds, according to CBS Sports. Both come into the tournament with considerable experience.

Pool Play — Wednesday-Friday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Featured matches: 10:15 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Watch Live Stream

Live TV coverage: 2-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 2-8 p.m. on PremiumTV and NBCSports.com

Round of 16 and Quarters — Saturday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured matches: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Watch Live Stream

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on PremiumTV and NBCSports.com

Semifinals and Finals — Sunday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on PremimumTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Round 1: WGC-Dell Match Play starting tee time

7:56 AM Cameron Smith, Lanto Griffin

8:07 AM Xander Schauffele, Andy Sullivan

8:18 AM Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day

8:29 AM Daniel Berger, Erik van Rooyen

8:40 AM Harris English, Brendon Todd

8:51 AM Jon Rahm, Sebastián Muñoz

9:02 AM Ryan Palmer, Shane Lowry

9:13 AM Patrick Cantlay, Brian Harman

9:24 AM Hideki Matsuyama, Carlos Ortiz

9:35 AM Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson

9:46 AM Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:57 AM Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth

10:08 AM Matthew Wolff, Corey Conners

10:19 AM Justin Thomas, Matt Kuchar

10:30 AM Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Kisner

10:41 AM Tony Finau, Dylan Frittelli

10:52 AM Jason Kokrak, Will Zalatoris

11:03 AM Bryson DeChambeau, Antoine Rozner

11:14 AM Tommy Fleetwood, Si Woo Kim

11:25 AM Viktor Hovland , Kevin Streelman

11:36 AM Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

11:47 AM Collin Morikawa, J.T. Poston

11:58 AM Billy Horschel, Max Homa

12:09 PM Webb Simpson, Talor Gooch

12:20 PM Paul Casey, Mackenzie Hughes

12:31 PM Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Wallace

12:42 PM Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia

12:53 PM Sungjae Im, Russell Henley

1:04 PM Victor Perez, Marc Leishman

1:15 PM Dustin Johnson, Adam Long

1:26 PM Kevin Na, Robert MacIntyre

World Golf Championship Dell Match Play Live Coverage from anywhere?

With a cable subscription, you can watch the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on Golf Channel and NBC. Golf Channel will air exclusive coverage of the first four rounds Wednesday-Saturday, as well as the sixth round Sunday morning. NBC takes over for the fifth and seventh rounds on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Check out the full TV schedule below.

Wednesday, March 24: 2-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Thursday, March 25: 2-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, March 26: 2-8 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, March 27: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-6 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, March 28: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-7 p.m. ET (NBC)

Multiples ways to watch or stream 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play Golf Live stream without cable

You can stream the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play online in various ways. You can watch the Golf Channel coverage at golfchannel.com/watch and the NBC broadcasts at nbc.com/live by logging in with your cable credentials. Another way to catch the action is with PGA Tour Live, which also includes featured group coverage, though you’ll need a subscription to access the stream.

The post Viewer’s guide To Watch 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play Live Stream, Tee Times, TV Coverage, Leader board appeared first on Project Spurs.

Related

View the original article on Project Spurs: Viewer’s guide To Watch 2021 WGC-Dell Match Play Live Stream, Tee Times, TV Coverage, Leader board