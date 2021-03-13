UFC is returning to their state-of-the-art Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 21. The show is headlined by a top-tier welterweight bout between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad and takes place this Saturday, March 13th. . If you have to imagine the would-be No. 1 welterweight contender is thrilled that Belal Muhammad has stepped up to face him in the UFC Vegas 21 main event. Wath UFC from anywhere

Main Card

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

Misha Cirkunov vs. Ryan Spann

Dan Ige vs. Gavin Tucker

Jonathan Martinez vs. Davey Grant

Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape

Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

“You’re getting f****d up bro!” Leon Edwards is raring to go #UFCVegas21 | Saturday 11pm | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/vuRALCICwb — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 12, 2021

Prelims’ Undercard (ESPN+)

Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder

Charles Jourdain vs. Marcelo Rojo

Rani Yahya vs. Ray Rodriguez

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Rafa García

Cortney Casey vs. JJ Aldrich

Jinh Yu Frey vs. Gloria de Paula

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Jason Witt

Cost for UFC Fight Night: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad PPV event

A regular ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month, and if you get an annual subscription, it will cost $59.99 per year. It is a better deal for you to get the subscription as part of a bundle package that includes ESPN+, Disney Plus, and Hulu membership at just $12.99 per month. But here the best deals for tonight UFC fans, it doesn’t matter where you are stay in.

If you are looking for a simple but one time games pass plan you must love this, where you will able to watch UFC Vegas 21 prelims and main card events by simple one time cost. Check the best MMA Live TV for UFC Vegas 21.

UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs Muhammad fight preview

Edwards is better than Muhammad in every phase of the game, whether we’re talking striking, wrestling, or the oft-overlooked clinch game. He’s as well-rounded as anyone at 170 pounds and were he a more potent finisher he’d have earned a title shot a long time ago. As it is, he’s the guy nobody at welterweight has wanted to fight and for good reason.

Nobody, that is, except for Muhammad. When it was announced that Muhammad would be fighting for the second in a month, it came as little surprise given the opportunity in front of him. One more win and the top-5 spot he’s coveted for so long is his. He doesn’t have one elite skill, but he has cardio for days and that’s an area that could be a major problem for Edwards.

Keep in mind, it’s been almost 20 months since Edwards’ last fight and it’s not as if he’s been able to train optimally during all that time. He had a bout with COVID-19 late last year and we have no way of knowing if will have any lingering effects on his breathing and lung capacity. This isn’t making excuses for Edwards, it’s just something to look out for in a fight that seems destined to go the full five rounds. predicted by MMAFighting

The post UFC Vegas 21: Edwards vs Muhammad Live stream full fight card for mma events from Vegas on HD appeared first on Project Spurs.

