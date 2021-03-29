No. 1 seed UConn and No. 2 seed Baylor in the River Walk Region final of the NCAA Tournament on Monday at 7 p.m. ET. The Bears are 28-2 on the season and have not lost a game since Jan. 16. The 2021 Womenâ€™s Basketball Tournament will air on ABC and ESPN channels. Watch UConn vs Baylor Live.

The last time the Bears and Huskies met was in January 2020, when Baylor won going away, 74-58, behind a 19-6 fourth-quarter advantage. The two teams are 4-4 all time. The first meeting came when UConn won in San Antonio, 70-50, on April 4, 2010.

UConn vs Baylor Basketball Viewing Info

What: Elite Eight Women’s Basketball- UConn vs. Baylor

Where: Alamodome (San Antonio)

When: Sunday, March 29, 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch Online

Here is the complete history. Williams scored 27 points and Bueckers added 18 to lead No. 1 UConn to a 92-72 win over fifth-seeded Iowa on Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the womenâ€™s NCAA Tournament. UConn (51.5 opponent ppg, 33.3 percent shooting) has been a fairly disciplined defensive team, especially in the second half of the season. Iowa (72 points) was the only team other than Arkansas to crack 70 points against the Huskies this season.

UConn vs Baylor Game Preview

UConn defeated No. 16 seed High Point, No. 8 seed Syracuse and No. 5 seed Iowa to advance to the Elite Eight, while Baylor knocked off No. 15 seed Jackson State, No. 7 seed Virginia Tech and No. 6 seed Michigan. These are two of the best shooting teams in the country, with the Huskies shooting a national-best 51.9 percent from the field, ahead of the Bears at 48.7 percent, which ranks fourth. Baylor is first in field-goal defense (32.3 percent) and UConn is fourth (33.3 percent). The top-seeded UConn Huskies (27-1) face-off with the second-seeded Baylor Bears (28-2) on Monday in a matchup that is worthy of a national championship game.

UConn, ranked No. 1 in the country, and Baylor, ranked fifth nationally, meet in the River Walk Regional Final with a spot in the Final Four up for grabs. UConn will be looking to advance to their 13th straight Final Four and have a shot to pursue their 12th national championship, while Baylor looks to continue their quest for back-to-back titles, having had won the 2019 tournament (the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic).

UConn vs Baylor Women’s Basketball Teams Update



UConn heads into the matchup with an 83.1 points per game average, 28.2 more than the 54.9 Baylor gives up per contest. The Huskies are 27-1 in games when they score at least 55 points. Baylor’s 82.4 points per game this season out-paces the 51.5 points per contest UConn gives up. The Bears are 28-2 when they put up over 52 points. The Lady Bears’ 74-58 win snapped a 98-game home winning streak for the Huskies, which was just one shy of their own previous NCAA record of 99 — a streak snapped in 2013 with a loss to Notre Dame in the Big East final. Â

