The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series will head to Arlington, Texas, for a three-race stand that will start Saturday with emotions running hot for Round 10 in the Lone Star State.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross 2021 Round 10 will take place on Saturday, March 13, Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium. Arlington is easily one of the most anticipated races of the Supercross season and we’re always eager to see who will come out on top after racing on the Frankenstein Motocross/Supercross track. Watch AMA Supercross by using RacePass

To watch and follow the action live with the streaming package on the Peacock Streaming Service, check out the links we provide. For NBC Sport Network TV times, check the NBC and NBC Sports Network schedule on your local cable guides to see when the race is on TV in your area doesn’t matter where you are stay in.

Arlington 1 AMA Supercross events schedule

7:06 p.m: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (Finishers 1 – 9 advance to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

8:11 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Finishers 1 – 4 to Main)

8:22 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

8:50 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

9:28 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

Exclusive options for AMA Supercross Round 2021 in Arlington Online?

Live coverage is available via the exclusive streaming coverage formerly on NBC Sports Gold’s Supercross and Pro Motocross Pass. That has moved in 2021 to Peacock Premium, But if you are looking for a day or event pass way hope this will best deals for AMA Supercross 2021 Live stream from anywhere without cable. Simple a day pass event no hidden or renewal cost ever. Try it hope you will love this.

Quick view for 2021 AMA Monster Energy Supercross Stream Schedule

Saturday, March 13 Arlington NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 16 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, March 20 Arlington NBCSN* 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 10 Atlanta NBC 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, April 13 Atlanta NBCSN* 10 p.m. ET Saturday, April 17 Atlanta NBCSN* 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, April 24 Salt Lake City NBCSN 7 p.m. ET Saturday, May 1 Salt Lake City NBCSN 10 p.m. ET Sunday, May 2 Salt Lake City NBC** 1:30 p.m. ET

Arlington SX 250 Preview According to NBC Sports

Meanwhile, defending series champion Eli Tomac is within 24 points of Roczen with eight races remaining in the season after his record-tying fifth 450 victory at Daytona International Speedway. It was the 73rd victory of Tomac’s all-time AMA career, moving into fifth on the career wins list ahead of Ryan Villopoto (72).

The trio of contenders has a good history at Arlington. Tomac won there last season and in 2018, and Webb (’19) and Roczen (’16) also are former winners at the stadium the Dallas Cowboys call home.

Two years ago, Webb entered Arlington with the points lead and nipped Roczen in the final corner to win by 0.028 seconds, a pivotal moment in his first championship. Get more update visit the main source of news

Injury Report for 2021 Arlington 1 – Supercross

Round ten of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (the first race of three races) will take place in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday night. Check out this report for an update on who's injured.

450SX

Comment: Brayton missed Orlando 2 with injured ribs but will return to action in Arlington.

Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT Comment: Cianciarulo suffered a broken collarbone at Orlando 2. There isn’t a specific date on his return yet, but it won’t be in Arlington. Adam Enticknap – COLLARBONE | OUT Comment: Enticknap will miss several weeks due to a broken collarbone sustained in qualifying at Orlando 2. Grant Harlan – HEAD, ELBOW, WRIST, CHEST, LUNG | OUT Comment: Harlan had a big crash in Daytona that left him with a small brain bleed, broken left elbow, broken wrist, and rib and lung injuries. Currently there is no timetable on his return.

